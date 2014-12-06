15 Ways to Overcome Procrastination and Get Stuff Done (Infographic)

December 6, 2014 1 min read

If you never start, you’ll never have a chance to fail. But you’ll never have a chance to succeed, either.

So stop pretending you haven’t failed by not trying. Stop procrastinating and go for it. Your dilly-dallying around, your excuses, your poking, playing, puttering and loafing about aren’t fooling anyone. Procrastination is fear cloaked in nonchalance.

Have a look at this infographic, generated by U.K.-based infographic design company NeoMam Studios on behalf of the writing services firm Essay.Expert, for 15 techniques to fight your tendency to procrastinate. For example, don’t set unreasonably ambitious goals. Facing the impossible is paralyzing and you won’t end up doing much of anything.

