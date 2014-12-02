My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos: 'I've Made Billions of Dollars of Failures'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon's Jeff Bezos: 'I've Made Billions of Dollars of Failures'
Image credit: Michael Seto | Business Insider
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says that he has made "billions of dollars of failures" at Amazon, and that it doesn't matter at all. 

Speaking at Business Insider's Ignition conference, Bezos says that his philosophy for Amazon is to encourage people to make bold bets and iterate on them, while still accepting that some might fail.  

"If you're going to take bold bets, they're going to be experiments," he says. "And if they're experiments you don't know ahead of time if they're going to work. Experiments are by their very nature prone to failure. But a few big successes compensate for dozens and dozens of things that didn't work." 

Bezos highlighted a few big, bold bets that ended up being huge boons to the company that "pay for a lot of the experiments": Amazon Web Services, Kindle, Amazon Prime, and Amazon Marketplace, the company's third-party seller business. Those successes give Amazon the opportunity to reinvest in itself and try new things. 

Amazon's first smartphone — the Fire phone — was largely panned as a flop and led to $170 million charge in unsold inventory in Q3.

Bezos says that it's still very early for the device, and Amazon plans to keep iterating on it for years to come. He believes it's going to succeed, but even if didn't, it was a bet worth making. 

"I've made billionaires of dollars of failures at Amazon.com," Bezos says, joking that it could be like "a root canal with no anesthesia" if he tried to dwell on them. 

"None of those things are fun, but they don't matter," he says. "What really matters is that companies that don't continue to experiment — companies that don't embrace failure — they eventually get in a desperate position, where the only thing they can do is make a 'Hail Mary' bet at the very end." 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Read Amazon's Statement on Why It Is Pulling Out of Planned HQ2 in New York City

Amazon

Amazon Is so Powerful That Big Companies Are Producing Exclusive Brands Just for the Site

Amazon

Amazon to Offer In-Garage Deliveries