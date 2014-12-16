My Queue

Far Out Tech

Entrepreneur's Top 10 Crazy Tech Articles of 2014

Entrepreneur's Top 10 Crazy Tech Articles of 2014
Image credit: AeroMobil | Youtube
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

It seems like every other day we read about some far out, new technology that makes us scratch our heads and say, "What the heck?" This year was chock full of all types of crazy-innovative gadgets, apps and other technologies.

Here -- for your reading pleasure -- is a countdown of the year's most-viewed stories about far-out technologies and the entrepreneurs who are dreaming them up.

Go on. Enjoy.

10. Self-Healing Phones? Try Roads That Fix Themselves.
Wouldn't it be great if roads could be made from some compound that can automatically fix and fill in those pesky cracks and holes? One Dutch civil engineer thinks he has the answer. 

9. It's a Bird. It's a Plane. No, It's a Flying Car (Finally)!
Fasten your seat belts and forget about tray tables. This driving-flying machine is ready for takeoff. 

8. Want a New Smartwatch? Hold On. Why Not a Smart Ring Instead?
We have smartwatches and smartphones ... but what about a smart ring? Sure. Why not, right?

7. A Smart Helmet That Gives Riders Eyes in the Backs of Their Heads
This Android-powered cranium protector is driving motorcycle safety into the digital age.

6. Faster Food: This Restaurant Delivers Burgers to Your Table at 90 MPH
A cafe in New Zealand is using a tube system to deliver burgers to customers at astounding speed. Sounds weird, right? Check it out.

5. This Smart Skin-Scanning App Could Save Your Life
Pinpoint possibly dangerous moles and other suspect skin blemishes with this far-out app.

4. Swallow This 'Password' Pill to Unlock Your Digital Devices
If you're like the rest of us, then you're probably tired of remembering so.many.darn.passwords. So why not open digital doors with a password-carrying pill instead?

3. Hate Flying? This Dreamy (or Dorky) Virtual Reality Helmet Could Help You Escape the Experience.
This virtual reality-powered helmet could someday come to the rescue with a much-needed and surprisingly immersive distraction.

2. Say Hello to the Robotic Personal Assistant of Your Dreams
Born from MIT's Media Lab, "Jibo" can take photos, remind you of important dates and events and, more importantly, interact with you and learn about you.

1. Fade to 'Vantablack': Scientists Invent a Material So Black Your Eyes Can't See It
You'll have to see it (or not see it?) to believe it.

