My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Good News for Airbnb Hosts and Uber Drivers: Here Comes Insurance

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Good News for Airbnb Hosts and Uber Drivers: Here Comes Insurance
Image credit: Uber
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Share the profits. Share the losses. The sharing economy gets even more share-y.

Another step in the development of the fast-growing sharing economy is that it is getting its own insurance policies, designed to stabilize income generated by driving strangers around town or letting them stay in your home.

The independent sharing economy organization Peers just announced that it has created two separate pools protecting employees of the sharing economy from disastrous, emergency situations. Accommodations hosts and ridesharing drivers can opt in to an insurance program protecting against damages or losses due to unexpected disruptions in employment.  

Related: Uber Raises $1.2 Billion in New Funding Based on a $40 Billion Valuation

“A new economy has created new needs that call for new solutions,” Peers executive director Shelby Clark says in a blog post announcing the new insurance programs. “When the solutions don’t exist, we will build them ourselves when we can, or we will aim to work with other companies to introduce solutions.”

As such, Peers launched Homesharing Liability Insurance, a personal liability insurance that covers a host on any accommodations hosting service he or she might operate through. Airbnb is the most well known homesharing site, but there are others, like HomeAway.com and VacationRentals.com. For $36 per month, a host gets protection for up to $1 million of bodily injury to your guest or property damage suffered by your guest. The insurance will also cover a host for up to three months lost income, up to $5,000, if a host damages your home. Oh, and you can opt into the insurance for only the months that you need it.

Related: Finland's Capital Wants to Do Away With Car Ownership

Meanwhile, the Keep Driving insurance option gives ridesharing drivers working for companies like Uber, Lyft or Sidecar access to a working car in the event that theirs is damaged in an accident. Ridesharing companies don’t let drivers work out of other people’s cars, but the program designed by Peers partners ridesharing drivers with cars through the hybrid rental company Breeze. The Keep Driving program, available for $20 per month, is also available for delivery drivers not employed by a ridesharing company.

Related: Taxi Wars: Uber Rolls Out Program in NYC That Will Cut Fares By Half

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sharing Economy

A Foundation of Trust Is How the Sharing Economy Thrives

Sharing Economy

Startups Are Offering Basketball and Umbrella Sharing in China

Sharing Economy

What Driving for Lyft Taught Me About Community and the Sharing Economy