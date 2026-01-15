The World Economic Forum’s 2026 Global Risks Report surveyed over 1,300 global leaders and experts to list their top short-term fears. “Geoeconomic confrontation” topped the list as the most pressing risk over the next two years, followed by misinformation and disinformation, then societal polarization.

The survey shows a departure from recent years, when climate dominated executive concerns. That doesn’t mean climate is off their radar. When asked about risks over the next decade, the environment still comes first — extreme weather events, biodiversity loss and critical changes to Earth systems topped the long-term list. Adverse outcomes from AI technologies are seen as a longer-term threat rather than an immediate danger.

The survey captures perspectives from political leaders, CEOs and experts charged with shaping policy and setting corporate strategy, not general public opinion. The findings will be discussed at the World Economic Forum‘s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next week.

Read more