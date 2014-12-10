My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Instagram

Oh, Snap! Instagram Has More Users Than Twitter.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Oh, Snap! Instagram Has More Users Than Twitter.
Image credit: Twin Design | Shutterstock.com
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

No picture? Then it didn’t happen.

With smartphones tethered to us at virtually all times, we have become a generation that speaks in snapshots. In line with that trend, photo-based social network Instagram announced today that it has 300 million monthly users, up from 200 million monthly users in March.

Instagram is still a far cry from overtaking its parent company, Facebook, which clocks 1.35 billion monthly users, but the app that allows users to layer filters on top of photos and then share them has blown past social-network behemoth Twitter, which last reported 284 million monthly users.

Related: How Instagram Went From Idea to $1 Billion in Less Than Two Years

Instagram is also taking a page from Twitter’s playbook, saying it will implement “verified user” badges. Twitter’s verified user function makes it easier for users to know that they are in fact following a celebrity, journalist, public figure, musician, artist or brand. Instagram says it will begin rolling out badges in coming days.

The move is an effort to keep fake accounts off the platform. After all, disingenuous identities are the ultimate poison for a social media network that depends on developing trust between people.

Related: 5 Surefire Ways to Wreck Your Social Media Network

“Keeping Instagram authentic is critical—it’s a place where real people share real moments,”wrote Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom in a blog post announcing the news. “We’re committed to doing everything possible to keep Instagram free from the fake and spammy accounts that plague much of the web.”

When Instagram was scooped up by Facebook for $1 billion in 2012, it was regarded as a big buy by the entrepreneurial community. Since then, Facebook’s acquisition of messaging service Whatsapp for more than $20 billion has made Instagram’s single-billion-dollar deal look like a steal.

Related: The Case Against Sharing Your Epic Vacation Photos on Social Media

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Ecommerce Feature, 'Checkout'

Instagram

Instagram Will Support Fundraisers Using Story Stickers

Instagram

Increase Your Instagram Engagement Quickly with This $39 Automation Tool