Why Marketing to College Millennials Pays Off (Infographic)

December 22, 2014 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The typical college student doesn’t have a ton of money, true. But ignore this demographic at your own peril: Targeting students while they are in college can lead to acquiring their brand allegiance once they have graduated and entered the workforce.

In addition, while college students aren’t rolling in disposable cash, that doesn’t mean they aren’t buying stuff. This year, for example, U.S. college students are expected to rack up $163 billion in discretionary spending. With money coming from parents, jobs and student loans, the average college student spends $100 a month on coffee, $71 a month on fast food, and $900 a year on alcohol.

So how to reach these college students, who spend some now but have the potential to spend a lot more later? From the types of ads students find the most appealing, to the number of hours they spend on a wide variety of technology devices each week, the folks at El Toro, a targeted advertising startup, break down the best way to reach this demographic in a handy infographic, featured below.