My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fun

This Epic Office Holiday Party Featured a Massive, Detergent-Soaked Slip 'N' Slide

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

The fact that office holiday parties were held with greater frequency -- and more lavish merriments -- this year speaks to growing optimism amid a post-recession upswing.

But the Australian travel company Flight Centre may take the cake for 2015’s most over-the-top party yet. The Brisbane-based team erected a massive 180-foot Slip ‘n’ Slide down an office hallway, where, reports Mashable, colleagues dove head-first onto the detergent-slathered corridor.

A Flight Centre employee who goes by the name Travelator on Reddit posted a picture of the festivities, writing, “My office decided to say ‘f*ck it’ today.”

Related: Entrepreneurs Are Giving More Bonuses, Holiday Parties

In addition to being an epic culture builder -- check out all the eager spectators climbing onto cubicles and craning their necks for a better view -- the stunt also serves a greater good as an annual contest to raise money for charity, according to Mashable.

It is a six-year tradition that has, until now, gone largely under wraps -- with employees vying to create the most ergonomic sliding attire and the winner walking away with an unofficial trophy, reports the Brisbane Times.

"It's things like this that make you feel like you're being rewarded for a years' worth of hard work,” Travelator -- who declined to give his real name -- told 9 News. "It only lasts a couple of hours but it's amazingly fun and everyone gets involved."

Related: All 100 Employees at This NYC Office Share One Gigantic Desk

See for yourself below:

Related: 10 Funny and Heartwarming Quotes to Help You Survive the Holidays

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fun

The Competitive Advantage of Fun. Yes, That's Right: 'Advantage'

Fun

The Underrated Value of Fun in the Workplace

Fun

This Epic Office Holiday Party Featured a Massive, Detergent-Soaked Slip 'N' Slide