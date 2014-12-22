This Epic Office Holiday Party Featured a Massive, Detergent-Soaked Slip 'N' Slide

December 22, 2014 2 min read

The fact that office holiday parties were held with greater frequency -- and more lavish merriments -- this year speaks to growing optimism amid a post-recession upswing.

But the Australian travel company Flight Centre may take the cake for 2015’s most over-the-top party yet. The Brisbane-based team erected a massive 180-foot Slip ‘n’ Slide down an office hallway, where, reports Mashable, colleagues dove head-first onto the detergent-slathered corridor.

A Flight Centre employee who goes by the name Travelator on Reddit posted a picture of the festivities, writing, “My office decided to say ‘f*ck it’ today.”

In addition to being an epic culture builder -- check out all the eager spectators climbing onto cubicles and craning their necks for a better view -- the stunt also serves a greater good as an annual contest to raise money for charity, according to Mashable.

It is a six-year tradition that has, until now, gone largely under wraps -- with employees vying to create the most ergonomic sliding attire and the winner walking away with an unofficial trophy, reports the Brisbane Times.

"It's things like this that make you feel like you're being rewarded for a years' worth of hard work,” Travelator -- who declined to give his real name -- told 9 News. "It only lasts a couple of hours but it's amazingly fun and everyone gets involved."

See for yourself below:

