How to Spend Your Way to Wealth

January 5, 2015 4 min read

When most people think of a plan for spending their money, they think of the word “budget.”

But a budget is a plan for restricting your spending, and that doesn’t mix with a philosophy of living wealthy today.

By spending your money in a mindful, deliberate way, you can live wealthy now while at the same time be contributing towards a wealthy future.

At Wealth Factory, we call it a mindful cash management plan. To create your own, you’ll want to think about expenses differently.

The first step is to stop thinking of “expenses” as a negative word. The truth is, there are four types of expenses, and only one of them is worth avoiding. Those four types of expenses are destructive, rainmaking (productive), protective and lifestyle.

Let’s start with the first, and worst, expense.

Destructive expenses.

In my opinion, the only type of expense that’s worthy of a negative feeling is the destructive expense.

Overdraft fees, using credit to consume, spending on vices, or products or services you don’t use or that don’t add value to your life are all are expenses that you most likely want to cut out entirely.

If they’re wasteful and don’t add to your life, get rid of them.

Rainmaking (productive) expenses.

Productive or rainmaking expenses, however, are how you make money. Spending more money on the right employee, the right equipment, the right marketing campaign or the right mastermind group can pay for itself over and over again.