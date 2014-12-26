My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gift Cards

Walmart Is Piloting an Exchange Program for Your Unwanted Holiday Gift Cards

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Walmart Is Piloting an Exchange Program for Your Unwanted Holiday Gift Cards
Image credit: Niloo | Shutterstock.com
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Swimming in gift cards this Christmas? Walmart has just rolled out an exchange program in hopes of profiting from the roughly $1 billion worth of gift cards that remains unused each year.

Shoppers can now cash in unwanted gift cards from roughly 200 retailers, airlines and restaurants in exchange for a Walmart gift card, reports The Boston Globe.

The exchange, however, is not dollar-for-dollar. For instance, while Amazon cards can be worth as much 95 percent of their original value, Gap cards are only worth as much as 85 percent. For some retailers, this exchange rate can be as low as 70 percent.

Related: Orphaned and Homeless, How This Self-Taught Techie Founded a Multi-Million Dollar Empire

In order to determine the value of their cards, users can log on to Walmart’s dedicated site and enter the merchant name and card balance. After orders are placed, printable eGift Cards are usually emailed within one or two hours, Walmart says.

The pilot program represents a partnership between Walmart and CardCash, an online gift exchange where users can sell their gift cards for cash or buy cards at discounted rates.

If it proves successful, Walmart spokesman Ravi Jariwala told the Globe, then the holiday initiative could become a permanent service.

Related: Wal-Mart Moves to Undercut Prices in the Organics Market

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Why Small Businesses Should Include Gift Cards In Their Marketing Strategy

Holidays

The Etiquette of Exchanging Holiday Gifts in the Office

Local Marketing

Gift Cards Are an Untapped Opportunity for Local Businesses