My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cloud Computing

The Top 5 Cloud IT Challenges Facing Businesses in 2015

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Top 5 Cloud IT Challenges Facing Businesses in 2015
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
President of Intermedia
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let’s call 2014 "the year that cloud apps struck back.''

On the plus side, it was a year of rapid growth in the cloud. Osterman Research found that the businesses it surveyed use an average of 14.3 cloud apps. IDC estimated that spending on public cloud services grew to $56.6 billion in 2014.

But the growth has outpaced corporate controls, which has led to three worrisome cloud trends in 2014:

  • Businesses juggled too many cloud apps. The cloud was supposed to end IT complexity. Unfortunately, in many cases, it’s just replaced management complexity with administrative complexity. A study from Capgemini found that nearly half of CIOs believe that they are using more apps than they need—which is pretty significant when you consider the time each app demands of IT admins for security, integration, mobility, billing and, worst of all, endlessly adding, removing and changing user and device settings. The key takeaway: it’s time to stop adding apps and start consolidating functionality and vendors.
  • Too many people had access. From US Airways’ inadvertent pornographic tweet to Uber employees monitoring customers’ travel data, hindsight has made clear that many companies lack checks and balances. The key takeaway: Businesses need more stringent controls over who can access and utilize corporate cloud apps.

The IDC study referenced above also estimates that spending on public cloud services will more than double by 2018 to reach $127 billion. The risks will grow just as fast.

Related: Dark 'Cloud' Forming: The Struggle to Balance Security and Employee Privacy

Here are five trends I expect to be talking about this time next year:

1. Extremely high reliability will no longer be a luxury.

According to Intuit, 37 percent of SMBs are already fully cloud adopted. For any business that relies on the cloud for mission-critical services, the classic 99.9 percent uptime guarantee is no longer enough—not when that amounts to 8 hours of downtime a year. Look for 99.999 percent uptime (which promise less than 26 seconds of downtime a month) to be the new standard.

2. The cost of litigation will make compliant archiving the new norm.

Most businesses associate compliant archiving with HIPAA and SOX. But archiving will become essential for all businesses, not just regulated businesses. That’s because compliant archiving slashes the mounting burden of eDiscovery (a 2014 report by eDiscovery.com found an average of 479 GB collected in eDiscovery projects prior to filtering and processing). This isn’t just email archiving, though—chat transcripts, too, for example, will also need to be archived to protect your company.

Related: The Celebrity-Hacking Scandal Is a Rude Wake-Up Call on Cloud Security

3. Businesses will begin to take the ex-employee menace seriously.

In September, the FBI warned that “disgruntled and former employees pose a significant cyber threat to US businesses.” The question is: will businesses institute rigorous access auditing and offboarding policies before the inevitable headline-grabbing hack?

4. Administrators will look for opportunities to consolidate providers.

If the average of 14 cloud apps per SMB are all sourced from different providers, that means there are 14 separate vendors to pay, 14 control panels to manage, 14 support teams to work with, and so on. It will become increasingly important for companies to consolidate providers to more effectively manage their entire cloud.

5. Companies will take control over data on mobile devices.

According to SMB Group, 83 percent of SMBs have deployed mobile apps to improve productivity. Imagine how much corporate data now lives on personal phones and tablets. Businesses will recognize the need for mobile device management—and will embrace apps that don’t just sync data across devices, but make it simple for administrators to both remotely wipe data as well as to restore it when devices are lost or stolen.

Related: Our Collective Mobile Security Blind Spot

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cloud Computing

4 Reasons Why You Should Care That IBM Just Made the Biggest Software Acquisition Ever

Cloud Computing

You've Got Cloud. Now, What?

Cloud Computing

Future Startups Will Succeed Only If They Acknowledge These Harsh Realities