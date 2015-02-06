Top Fastest-Growing Franchises for 2015
Franchising is all about growth. It’s the goal of every company and a clear measure of success. That’s why we’ve put together this ranking of the fastest-growing companies from the 2015 Franchise 500®.
The ranking is based on the increase in number of open and operating U.S. and Canadian franchise units from July 31, 2013, to July 31, 2014. (Ties are listed alphabetically.) In that time, the 104 businesses on this list added 8,757 units in North America.
Our list indicates that food still equals fast growth in the franchise world. A whopping 28 quick-service companies made the ranking, with sandwiches and frozen yogurt at the top, represented by six companies each. Fitness franchises are also showing muscle, with eight companies making the ranking (three of them focused on boxing and kickboxing). And indispensable maintenance services like commercial cleaning and disaster restoration are also well-represented.
Keep in mind that inclusion in this ranking is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Growth, while a good sign, is only one of many factors to look at when seeking a franchise opportunity. Always do your own research—read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to franchisees—before you invest.
1. Subway
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #3
Subs, salads
subway.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42,227/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +532
2. Dunkin’ Donuts
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #11
Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods
dunkinfranchising.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10,993/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +373
3. Cruise Planners
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #22
Travel agency
cruiseplannersfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,757/1
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +302
4. Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #6
Gourmet sandwiches
jimmyjohns.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,043/38
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +288
5. Vanguard Cleaning Systems
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #26
Commercial cleaning
vanguardcleaning.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,946/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +250
6. Great Clips
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #37
Hair salon
greatclipsfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,518/2
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +231
7. Taco Bell
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #19
Mexican food
tacobellfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,157/896
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +227
8. Bricks 4 Kidz
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #102
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
bricks4kidz.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 606/2
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +181
9. McDonald’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #14
Burgers, chicken, salads, beverages
aboutmcdonalds.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28,994/6,689
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +164
10. Sport Clips
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #36
Men’s sports-theme hair salon
sportclipsfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,269/31
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +162
11. Firehouse Subs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #61
Subs
firehousesubs.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 771/31
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +159
12. Kona Ice
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #87
Shaved-ice truck
kona-ice.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 559/15
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +150
13. Jersey Mike’s Subs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #64
Subs
jerseymikes.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 815/30
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +148
14. Planet Fitness
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #67
Fitness club
planetfitness.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 773/54
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +146
15. Jan-Pro Franchising International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #12
Commercial cleaning
jan-pro.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,676/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +144
15. Marco’s Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #95
Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread
marcosfranchising.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 523/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +144
17. Mac Tools
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #77
Automotive tools and equipment
mactools.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 617/5
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +143
18. Auntie Anne’s
Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #34
Soft pretzels
auntieannes.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,598/17
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +134
19. HomeVestors of America
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #127
Home buying, repair and selling
homevestors.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 477/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +133
20. Anytime Fitness
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #2
Fitness center
anytimefitness.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,463/36
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +120
20. Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #355
Self-serve frozen yogurt
sweetfrog.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/68
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +120
22. Ace Hardware
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #29
Hardware and home-improvement store
myace.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,802/85
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +108
23. Massage Envy Spa
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #51
Therapeutic massage and facial services
massageenvy.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,032/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +105
24. Cinnabon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #65
Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee
cinnabon.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,215/1
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +104
25. Buildingstars International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #99
Commercial cleaning
buildingstars.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 532/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +101
26. Choice Hotels International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #74
Hotels
choicehotelsfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,372/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +100
27. Menchie’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #111
Self-serve frozen yogurt
menchies.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 456/1
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +97
27. Supercuts
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #5
Hair salon
regisfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,287/1,140
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +97
29. CleanNet USA
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #45
Commercial cleaning
cleannetusa.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,951/14
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +94
29. Rent-A-Center
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #106
Rent-to-own furniture, electronics, computers, appliances
rentacenterfranchising.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/2,963
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +94
31. Pure Barre
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #211
Fitness classes and apparel
purebarre.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 255/15
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +93
32. The Joint
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #182
Chiropractic services
thejoint.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 222/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +86
32. Palm Beach Tan
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #159
Tanning
palmbeachtan.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 232/174
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +86
34. 9Round
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #288
Kickboxing fitness programs
9round.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/3
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +84
35. Jack in the Box
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #4
Burgers
jackinthebox.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,786/465
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +83
36. Wingstop Restaurants
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #70
Chicken wings
wingstop.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 645/19
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +81
37. Mathnasium Learning Centers
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #86
Math tutoring
mathnasium.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 557/10
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +80
38. Right at Home
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #126
Home care, medical staffing
rightathomefranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 404/1
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +78
39. GNC Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #23
Vitamins and nutrition products
gncfranchising.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,188/3,419
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +77
40. Orangetheory Fitness
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #462
Group personal training
otffranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/4
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +72
41. Weed Man
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #91
Lawn care
weedmanfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 547/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +71
42. HUMAN Healthy Vending
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #361
Healthful-food distribution
healthyvending.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/10
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +69
42. Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #157
Appliances, hardware
ownasearsstore.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/115
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +69
44. Matco Tools
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #33
Mechanics’ tools and equipment
gomatco.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,493/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +68
45. RE/MAX
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #75
Real estate
remax.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,552/21
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +66
46. CarePatrol Franchise Systems
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #272
Assisted-living referral and placement
carepatrol.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/1
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +63
47. Circle K
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #42
Convenience stores
circlek.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,093/3,184
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +62
48. N-Hance
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #125
Wood floor and cabinet refinishing
nhancefranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +60
49. Budget Blinds
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #50
Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
budget-blinds-franchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 934/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +58
50. Batteries Plus Bulbs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #72
Batteries, light bulbs, related products
batteriesplus.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 586/42
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +57
51. The UPS Store
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #21
Postal, business and communications services
theupsstore.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,793/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +54
52. Paul Davis Restoration
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #339
Insurance restoration
pauldavis.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 260/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +53
52. Pinot’s Palette
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #460
Paint-and-sip studio
pinotspalette.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/4
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +53
52. ServiceMaster Clean
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #31
Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
servicemasterfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,983/6
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +53
55. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #96
Mobile security, biometrics, locksmithing, related services
popalock.com/franchising.php
Total franchises/co.-owned: 432/3
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +52
56. Pizza Hut
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #9
Pizza, pasta, wings
pizzahutfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,956/2,011
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +51
57. Edible Arrangements International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #40
Sculpted fresh fruit bouquets
ediblearrangements.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,148/4
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +50
57. Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #380
Massage and spa services
handandstone.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/2
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +50
57. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #109
Home inspections
pillartopost.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 439/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +50
57. Servpro
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #7
Insurance/disaster restoration and cleaning
servpro.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,664/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +50
61. Buffalo Wild Wings
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #59
Buffalo wings, sandwiches
buffalowildwings.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 581/448
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +49
61. DKI
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #377
Insurance/disaster restoration
dkiservices.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +49
61. Fresh Healthy Vending
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #357
Snack and beverage vending machines
freshvending.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/35
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +49
61. Papa Murphy’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #32
Take-and-bake pizza
papamurphys.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,356/76
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +49
65. Green Home Solutions
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #372
Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination
greenhomesolutions.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/1
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +48
66. CruiseOne
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #150
Travel agency
cruiseonefranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 990/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +47
66. Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #162
Sandwiches
whichwich.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 293/4
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +47
68. The Grounds Guys
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #216
Landscape maintenance
groundsguysfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +46
69. Moe’s Southwest Grill
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #78
Southwestern food
moes.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 550/4
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +45
70. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #63
Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care
chemdryfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,565/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +43
71. Travel Leaders
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #195
Travel agency
travelleaders.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/14
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +41
71. Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #408
Smoothies, wraps, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads
tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 384/1
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +41
73. Sign-A-Rama
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #71
Signs
discoversignarama.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 949/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +40
73. uBreakiFix
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #447
Electronics repairs
ubreakifix.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/19
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +40
75. Pita Pit
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #123
Pita sandwiches
pitapitusa.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/14
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +39
75. Transworld Business Advisors
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #219
Business brokerage; franchise consulting
discover.tworld.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +39
77. Synergy HomeCare
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #170
Nonmedical home care
synergyhomecare.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 280/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +38
78. Engineering for Kids
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #409
Math, science, technology and engineering activities
engineeringforkids.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/2
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +37
79. Tailored Living
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #367
Home organization products and services
tailoredliving.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +36
80. Culver Franchising System
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #85
Frozen custard, specialty burgers
culvers.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 511/8
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +35
80. Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #132
Frozen yogurt
orangeleafyogurt.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +35
80. Phenix Salon Suites Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #431
Salon suites
phenixsalonsuites.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/6
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +35
80. Yogurtland Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #168
Self-serve frozen yogurt
franchise.yogurt-land.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 277/19
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +35
80. Zaxby’s Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #256
Chicken fingers, Buffalo wings, sandwiches, salads
zaxbysfranchising.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 518/104
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +35
85. AdvantaClean
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #187
Environmental services
advantacleanfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 169/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +34
85. School of Rock
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #205
Music education
schoolofrock.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/14
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +34
87. Elements Massage
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #208
Therapeutic massage services
elementsmassage.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +33
87. Sculpture Hospitality
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #122
Liquor inventory-control services
sculpturehospitality.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 372/2
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +33
87. Seva Beauty
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #429
Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing, spa services and products
sevabeautyfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/4
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +33
90. Express Employment Professionals
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #66
Staffing, HR solutions
expressfranchising.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 665/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32
90. Hampton Hotels
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #1
Midprice hotels
hiltonworldwide.com/development
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,963/1
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32
90. Painting with a Twist
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #260
Paint-and-sip studio
paintingwithatwist.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32
90. Plato’s Closet
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #108
Teen- and young-adult-clothing resale store
platoscloset.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 408/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32
90. Property Management
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #486
Commercial and residential property management
propertymanagementinc.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/2
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32
90. Title Boxing Club
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #230
Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel
titlefranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/2
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32
90. UFC Gym
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #295
Fitness, boxing, kickboxing and MMA classes
ufcgym.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/18
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32
97. Red Roof Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #142
Economy hotels
redrooffranchising.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 238/136
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +31
98. Aaron’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #15
Furniture, electronics, computer and appliance leasing and sales
aaronsfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 793/1,346
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +30
98. ASP-America’s Swimming Pool Company
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #188
Swimming-pool maintenance, repairs, renovations
asppoolco.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/1
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +30
98. The Maids
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #38
Residential cleaning
maids.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,115/35
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +30
98. Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #371
Trampoline playing court
skyzone.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/2
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +30
102. CPR-Cell Phone Repair
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #175
Electronics repairs and sales
cellphonerepair.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 169/3
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +29
102. Jet’s Pizza
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #129
Pizza, subs, wings, salads
jetspizza.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/26
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +29
102. Smoothie King
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #79
Smoothies, health products
smoothiekingfranchise.com
Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/17
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +29