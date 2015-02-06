Top Fastest-Growing Franchises for 2015

February 6, 2015 11 min read

Franchising is all about growth. It’s the goal of every company and a clear measure of success. That’s why we’ve put together this ranking of the fastest-growing companies from the 2015 Franchise 500®.

The ranking is based on the increase in number of open and operating U.S. and Canadian franchise units from July 31, 2013, to July 31, 2014. (Ties are listed alphabetically.) In that time, the 104 businesses on this list added 8,757 units in North America.

Our list indicates that food still equals fast growth in the franchise world. A whopping 28 quick-service companies made the ranking, with sandwiches and frozen yogurt at the top, represented by six companies each. Fitness franchises are also showing muscle, with eight companies making the ranking (three of them focused on boxing and kickboxing). And indispensable maintenance services like commercial cleaning and disaster restoration are also well-represented.

Keep in mind that inclusion in this ranking is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Growth, while a good sign, is only one of many factors to look at when seeking a franchise opportunity. Always do your own research—read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to franchisees—before you invest.

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #3

Subs, salads

subway.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42,227/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +532

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #11

Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods

dunkinfranchising.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10,993/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +373

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #22

Travel agency

cruiseplannersfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,757/1

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +302

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #6

Gourmet sandwiches

jimmyjohns.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,043/38

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +288

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #26

Commercial cleaning

vanguardcleaning.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,946/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +250

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #37

Hair salon

greatclipsfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,518/2

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +231

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #19

Mexican food

tacobellfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,157/896

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +227

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #102

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties

bricks4kidz.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 606/2

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +181

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #14

Burgers, chicken, salads, beverages

aboutmcdonalds.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28,994/6,689

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +164

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #36

Men’s sports-theme hair salon

sportclipsfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,269/31

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +162

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #61

Subs

firehousesubs.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 771/31

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +159

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #87

Shaved-ice truck

kona-ice.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 559/15

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +150

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #64

Subs

jerseymikes.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 815/30

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +148

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #67

Fitness club

planetfitness.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 773/54

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +146

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #12

Commercial cleaning

jan-pro.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,676/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +144

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #95

Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread

marcosfranchising.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 523/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +144

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #77

Automotive tools and equipment

mactools.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 617/5

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +143

Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #34

Soft pretzels

auntieannes.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,598/17

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +134

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #127

Home buying, repair and selling

homevestors.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 477/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +133

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #2

Fitness center

anytimefitness.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,463/36

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +120

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #355

Self-serve frozen yogurt

sweetfrog.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/68

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +120

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #29

Hardware and home-improvement store

myace.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,802/85

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +108

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #51

Therapeutic massage and facial services

massageenvy.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,032/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +105

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #65

Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee

cinnabon.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,215/1

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +104

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #99

Commercial cleaning

buildingstars.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 532/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +101

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #74

Hotels

choicehotelsfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,372/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +100

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #111

Self-serve frozen yogurt

menchies.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 456/1

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +97

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #5

Hair salon

regisfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,287/1,140

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +97

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #45

Commercial cleaning

cleannetusa.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,951/14

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +94

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #106

Rent-to-own furniture, electronics, computers, appliances

rentacenterfranchising.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/2,963

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +94

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #211

Fitness classes and apparel

purebarre.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 255/15

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +93

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #182

Chiropractic services

thejoint.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 222/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +86

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #159

Tanning

palmbeachtan.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 232/174

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +86

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #288

Kickboxing fitness programs

9round.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/3

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +84

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #4

Burgers

jackinthebox.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,786/465

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +83

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #70

Chicken wings

wingstop.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 645/19

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +81

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #86

Math tutoring

mathnasium.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 557/10

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +80

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #126

Home care, medical staffing

rightathomefranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 404/1

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +78

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #23

Vitamins and nutrition products

gncfranchising.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,188/3,419

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +77

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #462

Group personal training

otffranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/4

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +72

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #91

Lawn care

weedmanfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 547/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +71

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #361

Healthful-food distribution

healthyvending.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/10

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +69

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #157

Appliances, hardware

ownasearsstore.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/115

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +69

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #33

Mechanics’ tools and equipment

gomatco.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,493/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +68

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #75

Real estate

remax.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,552/21

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +66

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #272

Assisted-living referral and placement

carepatrol.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/1

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +63

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #42

Convenience stores

circlek.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,093/3,184

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +62

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #125

Wood floor and cabinet refinishing

nhancefranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +60

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #50

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories

budget-blinds-franchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 934/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +58

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #72

Batteries, light bulbs, related products

batteriesplus.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 586/42

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +57

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #21

Postal, business and communications services

theupsstore.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,793/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +54

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #339

Insurance restoration

pauldavis.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 260/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +53

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #460

Paint-and-sip studio

pinotspalette.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/4

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +53

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #31

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration

servicemasterfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,983/6

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +53

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #96

Mobile security, biometrics, locksmithing, related services

popalock.com/franchising.php

Total franchises/co.-owned: 432/3

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +52

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #9

Pizza, pasta, wings

pizzahutfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,956/2,011

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +51

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #40

Sculpted fresh fruit bouquets

ediblearrangements.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,148/4

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +50

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #380

Massage and spa services

handandstone.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/2

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +50

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #109

Home inspections

pillartopost.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 439/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +50

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #7

Insurance/disaster restoration and cleaning

servpro.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,664/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +50

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #59

Buffalo wings, sandwiches

buffalowildwings.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 581/448

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +49

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #377

Insurance/disaster restoration

dkiservices.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +49

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #357

Snack and beverage vending machines

freshvending.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/35

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +49

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #32

Take-and-bake pizza

papamurphys.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,356/76

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +49

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #372

Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination

greenhomesolutions.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/1

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +48

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #150

Travel agency

cruiseonefranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 990/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +47

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #162

Sandwiches

whichwich.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 293/4

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +47

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #216

Landscape maintenance

groundsguysfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +46

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #78

Southwestern food

moes.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 550/4

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +45

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #63

Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care

chemdryfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,565/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +43

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #195

Travel agency

travelleaders.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/14

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +41

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #408

Smoothies, wraps, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads

tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 384/1

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +41

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #71

Signs

discoversignarama.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 949/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +40

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #447

Electronics repairs

ubreakifix.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/19

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +40

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #123

Pita sandwiches

pitapitusa.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/14

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +39

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #219

Business brokerage; franchise consulting

discover.tworld.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +39

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #170

Nonmedical home care

synergyhomecare.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 280/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +38

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #409

Math, science, technology and engineering activities

engineeringforkids.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/2

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +37

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #367

Home organization products and services

tailoredliving.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +36

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #85

Frozen custard, specialty burgers

culvers.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 511/8

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +35

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #132

Frozen yogurt

orangeleafyogurt.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +35

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #431

Salon suites

phenixsalonsuites.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/6

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +35

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #168

Self-serve frozen yogurt

franchise.yogurt-land.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 277/19

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +35

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #256

Chicken fingers, Buffalo wings, sandwiches, salads

zaxbysfranchising.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 518/104

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +35

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #187

Environmental services

advantacleanfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 169/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +34

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #205

Music education

schoolofrock.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/14

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +34

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #208

Therapeutic massage services

elementsmassage.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +33

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #122

Liquor inventory-control services

sculpturehospitality.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 372/2

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +33

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #429

Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing, spa services and products

sevabeautyfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/4

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +33

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #66

Staffing, HR solutions

expressfranchising.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 665/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #1

Midprice hotels

hiltonworldwide.com/development

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,963/1

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #260

Paint-and-sip studio

paintingwithatwist.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #108

Teen- and young-adult-clothing resale store

platoscloset.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 408/0

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #486

Commercial and residential property management

propertymanagementinc.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/2

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #230

Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel

titlefranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/2

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #295

Fitness, boxing, kickboxing and MMA classes

ufcgym.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/18

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +32

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #142

Economy hotels

redrooffranchising.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 238/136

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +31

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #15

Furniture, electronics, computer and appliance leasing and sales

aaronsfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 793/1,346

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +30

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #188

Swimming-pool maintenance, repairs, renovations

asppoolco.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/1

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +30

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #38

Residential cleaning

maids.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,115/35

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +30

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #371

Trampoline playing court

skyzone.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/2

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +30

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #175

Electronics repairs and sales

cellphonerepair.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 169/3

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +29

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #129

Pizza, subs, wings, salads

jetspizza.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/26

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +29

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #79

Smoothies, health products

smoothiekingfranchise.com

Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/17

U.S./Canada franchise growth: +29