My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Wants to Build a Second Internet in Outer Space to the Tune of $10 Billion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

In November, we reported that Elon Musk had hatched a plan to deliver Internet access to underserved regions of the globe by launching hundreds of tiny satellites into space. However, as is his wont, it turns out Musk’s scheme is actually far more ambitious.

The visionary entrepreneur will construct a second Internet in outer space -- one that could theoretically connect the 1 million colonists he’s hoping to send to Mars by century’s end in order to fend off human extinction.

The as-yet-unnamed venture would see hundreds of communication satellites orbiting 750 miles above the earth -- which could take years to construct and cost around $10 billion, Musk told Bloomberg Businessweek.

In addition to intergalactic connectivity, the network would also speed up the flow of data on our current Internet. The service “would, in theory, rival fiber optic cables on land while also making the Internet available to remote and poor regions that don’t have access,” according to the report.

Related: Elon Musk to Build 'Hyperloop' Track, Likely in Texas

Of course, Musk isn’t the only entrepreneur looking to build a space Internet. While rumors initially swirled that Musk was teaming up with former Google exec Greg Wyler to develop such satellites, it turns out the two might actually become competitors. 

Last week, Wyler’s OneWeb startup -- whose mission is also to bring Internet access to people living in underserved areas -- announced that Qualcomm and the Virgin Group had come onboard as investors.

While Musk said that his satellites are more sophisticated than Wyler’s and that there should be two competing systems, OneWeb investor Richard Branson urged a more cooperative approach.

“Greg has the rights, and there isn’t space for another network,” he told Businessweek. “Like, there physically is not enough space. If Elon wants to get into this area, the logical thing for him would be to tie up with us, and if I were a betting man, I would say the chances of us working together rather than separately would be much higher.”

Related: 3 Business Takeaways from Elon Musk's Reddit AMA

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Tesla Investigated Elon Musk After He Reportedly Pushed a Former Employee

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Pentagon Security Clearance Is Under Review Over Marijuana Use

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Asks Judge to Toss 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Lawsuit