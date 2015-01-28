OMG Yes: A Smart Mattress Cover That Can Brew Your Morning Coffee

January 28, 2015 3 min read

The Internet of Things is headed into your bedroom. More specifically, your bed itself.

Meet Luna, a new “smart” cover that adds a whole lot more than an extra layer of comfort to your mattress. Using Luna, your bed keeps track of how you sleep and connects to your home’s wireless network to control your lights, locks, and even your coffee pot.

"We created Luna as a response to a glaring omission from the rapidly advancing smart home," says Matteo Franceschetti, co-founder of Luna. "Everything around us is getting smarter, except our bed. Since the beginning, we’ve been set on building Luna to integrate seamlessly into your life, as something you don’t have to activate, but that’s always there with you to promote a healthier, more productive lifestyle."

Temperature is a huge factor in how fast we fall asleep, and Luna has automatic temp control to make sure you’re snuggling up at your optimal temperature. While you’re off in dreamland, a built-in microphone can monitor whether you’re snoring and sensors can keep track of your heart rate, breathing and movement throughout the night.

Similar to Sleep Number and other connected beds, when you wake up Luna will give you a rundown of how you slept the night before, and over time will offer suggestions on how to improve your Zzzs.

Where Luna is different is what it can do outside of your bed. The mattress cover connects to your home Wi-Fi network and can communicate with other smart home devices. The company is working with Nest, Lockitron, Beep and Emberlight for integration out of the box, but it also works with IFTTT (If this, then that), opening up an even larger world of potential connections.

For instance, you can program your porch light to turn off at night when you hit the hay or have your coffeepot start brewing when you get out of bed in the morning. With IFTTT, the possibilities are numerous.

Luna is starting to accept pre-orders for the $179 cover, and the founders plan to use the funds to complete the development process and start manufacturing. The smart cover will be available in both Queen and King sizes when it ships in August.

