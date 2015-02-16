3 Struggles Entrepreneurs Are Afraid to Admit

February 16, 2015 5 min read

You have to be confident to be an entrepreneur. Not 100 percent of the time, but it takes confidence to leave the security of a steady paycheck every week for the uncertainty of entrepreneurship. We know the stats about business-failure, which is why that confidence and fearless attitude are so important.

Too often, however, entrepreneurs use that confidence to cover up what they are struggling with inside. They don’t want to admit or show any weakness. They think they can “work it out” or that those struggles will magically go away on their own. They don't want the outside world to see in cracks in the armor.

Life isn’t a movie where things just work out. If you don’t acknowledge those struggles, you can’t beat them. It takes more confidence to admit what you’re struggle with. Most entrepreneurs can’t or won’t. Even to themselves. Conquering your struggles starts with acknowledging them. You don't have to let them affect or defeat your business. Here are three things entrepreneurs struggle to admit and how to beat them.

1. The ability to maintain focus.

Working for yourself is great because of the freedom it can provide. You set your own hours and schedule. Having this freedom is a curse if you’re not disciplined. It’s too easy to get distracted and lose focus. If you’re a solopreneur, you have no one in an office with you. No one is keeping tabs on you. What starts as a productive day can quickly turn into a day filled with daytime soap operas if left unchecked. Not to mention all the modern-day distractions.

How many tabs do you have open on your computer right now? Are any of them social media? I’m guessing the answer is yes. Setting a wish list for things that you need to work on can help. Do this the night before. Working in a public environment (coffee shop, library and so on) will help you focus despite the noise around you. You’ll feed off of the environment instead of giving into the quiet at home.

2. Impulse control.

As humans, we want what we want, when we want it. We also want it right away. As entrepreneurs, this is amplified. We see the cool new toy or technology, and we want it for our business. Before you know it, money is spent on something we don’t understand and don’t benefit from. Cash flow is vital in any business.

The Internet and social media have created many opportunities for entrepreneurs. We can learn and follow the progress of many successful individuals and businesses. This, however, has encourages us to copy. We want to be successful and do it quicker, so we copy those who are successful.

It’s ok to want cool things. It’s ok to have business idols you study and learn from. What successful entrepreneurs have figured out is how to control acting on those impulses. They have figured out how to test instead of assuming.

3. Saying no.

Entrepreneurs want to serve. They want to help as many people as possible accomplish their goals. They also want to convert new leads into clients and not miss out on any opportunities. This leads to a struggle with saying no to the things that derail our focus.

More often than we realize, saying "no" leads to a big "yes" in other areas of our life and business. Our time is our most precious resource. It should be the most valuable and expensive service we offer. We should be very strategic with what we say "yes" to.

Ask yourself if saying "yes" to that request will mean saying "no" to something that matters to you. If you’re easily accessible to everyone, your perceived value will be diminished. Scarcity works because it helps people see you’re not easily accessible. Say "no'' loudly and proudly if an opportunity shifts your focus. You're not trying to be a jerk, but if people see you that way, that's ok. You can't win everyone over and you shouldn't try.

I can already hear the wheels turning. I can already see the comments on this articles from those “super entrepreneurs” that will say, “I don’t struggle with any of these things.” Really? I challenge you to get honest with yourself. Progress starts with acknowledgement.

Get honest and assess where you are. If you struggle with these three issues, start taking measures to conquer them! We all struggle; no one is Superman in real life. You can overcome and thrive.

