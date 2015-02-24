Companies That Are 'Best Places to Work' Share These 3 Things

February 24, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being featured on a “best places to work” list is an achievement many companies strive to earn. Many companies don’t realize that they may already possess the qualities that make those featured companies worthy of praise.

How can employers be sure their organization is deemed a great place to work by employees -- even if they’ve yet to be officially recognized for it? Here are three signs a company deserves a highly coveted spot on a “best places to work” list:

1. The company has a strong, positive culture.

While everyone loves to take an occasional break to play a game of ping-pong or enjoy lunch on the company’s dime, these fun work perks don’t define a company’s culture. A great culture starts with a clear vision. Regularly communicating this vision to the organization helps employees better align their work goals, in pursuit of the company’s mission.

Related: The Top 10 Companies to Work For in 2015

A company’s values are equally important. They determine the behaviors and mindsets needed to achieve company-wide goals. For instance, Nestle Purina PetCare, featured as one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2015, moves its vision closer to becoming a reality with “Five Talls,” (stand tall with integrity, stand tall with passion) which references the values needed to reach its goals.

Most important, a strong company culture comes down to its people. Employees should share a company’s core values and adopt the overall mission as their own. This makes the need for hiring for cultural fit even more necessary.

2. Employers invest in their employees.

The people that make up an organization are a company’s most important asset, so employers should invest in them as much as possible. This can easily be done by giving employees what they want most: opportunities to grow professionally.

A 2013 CareerBuilder survey of more than 3,900 U.S. employees, found that 35 percent of workers agree increasing on-the-job training and development opportunities entices them to stay with a company. Opportunities for individual growth can range from mentorship programs to professional development events or webinars.

At Bain & Company, another company awarded the title of “Best Place to Work” in 2015 by Glassdoor, invests in its people by providing ongoing world-class global training. These training sessions are held in various locations from San Francisco to Shanghai. It focuses on training and developing a global network of peers.

Related: What's the No. 1 Thing Employees Would Change If They Were the Boss?

In addition to helping employees grow in their respective positions, employers should also focus on team-building exercises. Focusing on team-building activities can help to build trust, ease conflicts, increase daily collaboration and encourage camaraderie among coworkers.

3. Performance reviews are valued.

Great places to work put more emphasis on certain aspects of the review process -- aspects such as ongoing feedback, recognition and goal alignment and achievement.

Performance reviews give employers and their employees an opportunity to discuss past performance, in an effort to improve future performance for both parties. Employers that value input engage employees, while gaining helpful insight on how to better themselves as leaders. Additionally, holding regular, informal reviews can help employees maintain relevant work goals.

In an effort to create a company culture that breeds happy, engaged employees, employers should also focus on recognizing individual employee accomplishments as often as possible. F5 Networks, Inc., also determined a “Best Place to Work,” recognizes outstanding employees every quarter. Paying attention to employee recognition and appreciation not only boosts morale, but it can also highlight what employers are looking for in their employees.

What other ways can employers (and employees) tell their company is truly a great place to work? Let us know in the comments section below.

Related: 5 Tips for More Easily Managing Your Human Capital