Video Tips

4 Tips for Hiring a Great Video Production Company

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Tips for Hiring a Great Video Production Company
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Creative Director at Plum Productions and Host at MyVideo101.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hiring a team to create videos for your business can be a substantial investment but one that’s well worth it, if you end up with a superior product that effectively markets your company. Yet choosing a production company can be risky business: You pay up front (at least in part) for a product that hasn’t yet been created. It requires a leap of faith.

Below are a few insider tips for finding a production company that will create the video your business deserves.

Related: How to Edit Videos: YouTube Basics

1. Don’t get dazzled by a demo reel. 

A lot of production companies host a demo reel on their homepage. Typically, it’s a minute-long series of clips from past projects set to music. The purpose is to prove to you that they’re an established company with a variety clients. Sounds good, right?  What demo reels don’t show you is what those finished projects really looked like. You need a video that does more than look pretty: It needs to be effective for your business and communicate the message you’re intending to send. Dig deeper into their website and find the actual videos they were hired to create. Don’t see any? It’s a red flag.

2. Find their most recent projects.

I’ll admit it: The company I work for -- Plum Productions -- doesn’t always showcase our most recent projects on our website.  Updating our website is time consuming, so we only refresh the videos every few months. Our most recent projects can be found on our Vimeo and Facebook pages, because it takes just a few clicks to upload them to those sites, and I can easily send direct links to specific videos to potential clients.

Visit a production company’s social-media sites to see what their most recent works look like. Recent projects deliver an accurate representation of the current equipment and talent they’ll bring to your shoot.

Related: Tricks to Creating a High-Quality Video With Your iPhone

3. Get several quotes.

Getting several estimates is the only way to make sure your project is priced right. It can be time consuming going through the bidding process with several vendors but well worth it in the end as pricing can vary wildly. 

Last year, we had our team assess our pricing structure to see where we fit in our local market. We sent out a fake RFP to see how other companies would bid on a project compared to us. (Yes it was very sneaky, but how else could we do it?) What we found was that for the same project bids came in anywhere between $800 and $20,000! 

Consider the price along with the quality of their past projects. The company that seems like the best value is the one you should choose.

4. You really do get what you pay for.  

No matter what your budget, you’ll be able to find someone to create videos for you. If your finances are really tight, there’s nothing wrong with hiring a college student who does production on the side, or someone who’s really new and just trying to build up his portfolio. Just know that the production quality won’t be the same as if you hire a professional team. On the flip side, if you have a bigger budget, use it.  Professionals who command higher rates do so because they’re confident in their product. They have the bells, whistles and experience to make your video sizzle.

To find a local production company, visit a site like ProductionHUB. You can simply post an RFP and let companies bid on it (be prepared to get inundated with phone calls and emails) or browse listed companies and contact those who are a good fit.  Remember, doing some legwork up front is the best way to ensure the end product is what you had envisioned.

Related: Determining the Right Kind of Video for Your Message

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Video Tips

You Can Run a Great TV Campaign Without TV

Video Tips

What to Wear When You're In Front of the Camera

Video Tips

Here Is How to Get Your Branded Video Watched