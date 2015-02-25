My Queue

Internet of Things

This Might Be the Least Expensive Smart Lock Yet

This Might Be the Least Expensive Smart Lock Yet
Image credit: Courtesy of Sesame
Sesame smart lock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A new smart lock called Sesame, is hitting the market today and it promises to be both easier to install and less expensive than its competition.

Starting at just $89, Sesame undercuts its biggest competitor, August, by $160. For an extra $50 you can also get a Wi-Fi access point that allows you to unlock or lock the door from anywhere in the world. The company is touting it as the first “instant” smart lock. 

What makes a lock instant? Unlike other options on the market, the electronic mechanism on the lock is attached to the back of your existing setup using tape. 3M’s ultra-strong Command tape to be exact. If the installation goes down anything like what we see in the company’s installation video, you’ll be up and running with the device in seconds. Sesame self-adjusts to work on most modern locks in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

It unlocks by when you tap on the lock from its free app. You can also set it up to unlock when you knock on your phone in your pocket, or when you perform a “special knock” on your front door with your phone nearby. You can give your friends, neighbors or dog walker access to your home when you want to, and the app tracks who attempts to unlock your door, whether they’re successful or not, so you can keep a watchful eye on your home no matter where you are.

Here's a closer look at how it works:

Especially for entrepreneurs who are just starting up, the Sesame might be a smart consideration to give your home or office an added level of security and convenience.

The lock can operate for roughly a year and a half on its included lithium batteries before you’ll have to replace them. When they start to run low you’ll get a notification on your phone letting you know. That way you know that when you knock, Sesame will always answer.

Sesame launches on Kickstarter today and plans to ship its first locks later this year.

