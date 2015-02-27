Winning the Day Starts With Winning the Morning

February 27, 2015 4 min read

I used to absolutely hate mornings, probably as a result from all the times I had to be awake at 5 a.m. just to run myself to complete exhaustion during my football career.

However, after I was finished with team-organized activities and had some time to catch my breath, I realized how amazing I felt. Not only that, I was amazed by how much I was able to get done before 9 a.m. while the rest of the world was still trying to get their day underway.

When my playing days came to an end, I realized even more so how important it is to choose how we spend our mornings. If you don’t start your morning off well, it’s almost a guarantee you will have a below average day. On the flip side, if you develop a morning routine that empowers you, uplifts your spirit and leaves you feeling like there is nothing that you cannot do, chances are you will achieve high productivity, maximum performance and massive amounts of success.

My morning routine is the main reason I have been able to get so much done thus far in my life.

A very common question I get asked is, “How do you manage to get so much done?” My answer never changes, “Strategically planning my mornings, and being very selective of the people and things that receive my attention.”

It’s almost like people are waiting for some big secret to be revealed. There is no secret. Indulge in some research and read about some of the people you look up to who have done extraordinary things with their lives. I’m almost 100 percent certain that you will come across their willingness to start their day early and win first thing in the morning.

Here are three things you can do to help make sure your mornings are extremely beneficial.

1. Be an early riser.

There is something magical about waking up before the rest of the world. History has shown us that the most decorated men and women who operate at a world-class level in their line of work all cherished the early morning hours. This is a time where you can sit in complete solitude to think about your goals, ambitions and life in general. Minimize distractions and completely focus on what matters most -- yourself.

2. Have a plan for your day.

A huge mistake that can almost guarantee mediocrity is going about your day without a plan. I plan my days the night before. Not only does this help me fall asleep at night because I have removed all the clutter from my head, but I know exactly what has to get done the following day.

3. Develop a morning routine that works for you.

I take an hour in the morning to go through what I call my “Hour to Greatness.” This is where I rewrite my goals, read an uplifting book for 15 minutes, spend time in solitude, and get my mind, body and spirit ready for the day ahead.

The most important thing is that you find a routine that works for you. What works for someone else may not be the most efficient routine for your lifestyle. Winning the day starts with winning the morning.

