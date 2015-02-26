My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts Unveils Profit-Sharing Program for Franchisees

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

As Dunkin' Donuts gears up to sell K-Cups in more locations than ever before, franchisees are getting a slice of the profits.

On Thursday, Dunkin' Brands announced the launch of a program that allows qualified franchisees to evenly split net profits with Dunkin' from the sale of K-Cups and packaged coffee at non-restaurant locations. This program comes at the same time as the announcement that Dunkin' Donuts is making Dunkin' K-Cups available at grocery stores, retail outlets and online for the first time.

Prior to this announcement, Dunkin' K-Cups have only been available in Dunkin' Donuts shops in the U.S. However, now Dunkin' is expanding partnerships with Smucker and Keurig to sell the K-cups in thousands of new retail locations. Under the deal, Smucker will exclusively distribute and market Dunkin' K-Cups to grocery chains and other mass merchandisers, and Keurig will do the same at specialty stores and office superstores. 

Related: Chick-fil-A and TGI Fridays' Cherry Supplier Reportedly Ran Drug Operation at Factory

The expanded retail program will begin in mid-2015. In the spring, Dunkin' will additionally begin selling K-Cups online, including at Dunkin', Smucker and Keurig's websites.

"When we introduced Dunkin' K-Cup® packs as a retail item in our restaurants in 2011, we said we would only consider allowing this product to be sold at other retailers if we could do so in a way that benefitted both us and our franchisees," Dunkin' Brands CEO Nigel Travis said in a statement. "In keeping with that commitment, I am delighted to announce that we have been able to reach a profit-sharing agreement with our domestic Dunkin' Donuts franchisees that we believe will drive incremental, profitable growth for both Dunkin' Brands and our franchisees."

Related: Dunkin' Makes Croissant Donuts a Permanent Menu Item, Adds Boston Kreme Version

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Dunkin Donuts

Why It Took Dunkin' Donuts 10 Years to Build the Perfect New Cup

Dunkin Donuts

Why Some States Still Don't Have a Dunkin' Donuts (But Probably Not for Long!)

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Sales Warm Up Despite Frigid Winter