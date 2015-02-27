My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Service

Here's a New Way to Deal With Angry Online Customers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
President of Broadsuite
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We are living in a world of ever-increasing speed where businesses can’t help but become a little more transactional. With so many different ways for clients to reach us today, we have to be watching and listening to what seems like an endless number of channels for social and traditional communication. Because so many options are available to us, we, as businesses, are also able to explore customer service beyond the traditional phone call and online support.

While businesses have always had to deal with dissatisfied customers, the introduction of Internet, social media and mobile has completely changed the way they share their complaints. People no longer use private phone calls, letters or long emails to be heard. Instead, they broadcast your failure as a brand in big, bold letters all over the Internet -- be it a Facebook status, a forum thread or a blog post. This kind of sharing can cause immeasurable damage to a brand name. 

Related: Becoming Indispensable to Your Customers

It is important that we take immediate action to salvage these situations by listening to our dissatisfied customers and responding quickly to minimize negative PR.  Otherwise, negative talk could have a less than desirable impact on the reputation of a company, especially at a time when most consumers generally resort to “Googling” before buying anything.

We should also be paying attention to our community of brand supporters. But the question is: how do we get more personal with our message without making our jobs more difficult? 

Related: 3 Mistakes That Undermine Using Social Media for Customer Service

In the past, I have talked about "social listening" and some techniques to keep your eye on customer chatter. Businesses can utilize such tools at Hootsuite, SproutSocial and Buffer to help create a dialogue with consumers.

While these are great, there is now another option. This past month Twitter rolled out a new function for users which allows them to attach a quick 30-second video to a tweet. When I heard this, the first thing that came to my mind was: What if we used this for customer service?  What if instead of just responding to a customer, who supports our brand, we jump on and do a quick 30-second video where we (as a representative of our brand or business) smile, say hello and talk to our supporters? How powerful could that be? On the other side, what about the dissatisfied customer? What if we created a short personal video to show our support and understanding? The possibilities with these videos are immense and since they are visually more stimulating, they will have a longer lasting impact.

Videos have always had great success enticing customers because of their obvious appeal and ability to engage in a way that connects them to the human side of the brand. Just think how Amazon took customer support to a whole new level with Mayday. I believe every business has the ability to transform their customer service and show off the things that make their brand stand out. Video could be the perfect outlet for making this transformation take place. Video is powerful and for small business, it can be a great, low cost way to put ourselves face-to-face with our customers and to connect more intimately.

Related: 5-Star Customer Service Should Hurt a Little

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Customer Service

8 Fool-Proof Tips to Keep Your Customers Happy

Customer Service

4 Keys to Satisfying 21st Century Customers

Customer Service

This $300 Billion Industry Has Been Outdated for a Decade. Here's How to Fix It.