IHOP

IHOP Is Giving Away Free Pancakes for National Pancake Day

1 min read

For pancake lovers, it's the most wonderful time of the year.

For the tenth year in a row, IHOP is giving out free pancakes today to celebrate National Pancake Day. From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., all customers can receive a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes simply by showing up to an IHOP location and ordering.

Related: Sticky Fingers: Man Claims IHOP Stole His 'Pancake Pile' App

IHOP encourages customer enjoying free breakfasts to donate to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals or other local charities instead of paying. Over the last decade, IHOP reports that is has raised nearly $16 million through National Pancake Day to support charities. The goal for 2015: $3.5 million. 

Related: Cronut Creator Attempts to Whip Up Another Social Media Juggernaut

