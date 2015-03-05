Sleep

How to Get a Better Night's Sleep (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

If you find you’re waking up exhausted or having lots of sleepless nights, you can partly blame the many hours you spend staring at screens of various sizes. A number of studies that have recently emerged suggest that the closer to bedtime you use your phone or tablet, the harder it is to get a good night's sleep.

Our bodies operate on circadian rhythms that play a role in how alert we feel throughout the day. And since our brains respond to light and darkness, that blue light emanating from your phone at 2 a.m. – when you are generally meant to be having the deepest sleep – messes with your internal clock and makes your brain tell your body you should be awake.

Related: Winning the Day Starts With Winning the Morning

If you're guilty of staring at your phone late into the night, you aren't alone: 95 percent of Americans used a device or computer an hour before bedtime and 89 percent of adults have more than one device in the bedroom. Eighty percent of people aged 13 to 32 sleep next to their mobile phone (and who among us hasn’t used the phone as an alarm clock lately?).

But there are solutions to improving your bedtime routine, like swapping out the e-reader in favor of a paperback (library books are always free, unless you don't return them on time), taking all the tech out of your bedroom and avoiding your screens altogether 30 to 60 minutes before you turn in.

For more on mobile device usage and sleep, check out the infographic by sheets company Boll & Branch below. 

Click to Enlarge

How to Get a Better Night's Sleep (Infographic)

Related: Yes, You Can Force Yourself to Become a Morning Person. Here's How. (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sleep

Why Missing Sleep to Work More Isn't a Badge of Honor Anymore

Sleep

This App Claims to Help You Fall Asleep in Just Two Minutes

Sleep

The Best Mattresses of 2020