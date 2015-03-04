My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Just Bought Mapping Startup deCarta

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Uber is kinda taking over the world. But without quality mapping technology, talk about an emperor with no clothes.

That’s why the ridesharing technology giant just scooped up San Jose, Calif.-based geolocation startup deCarta. (With a valuation of $40 billion, Uber can definitely afford to do some shopping.)  

Related: Uber Raises $1.2 Billion in New Funding Based on a $40 Billion Valuation

In addition to offering digital maps, deCarta specializes in search with local, location-based results and turn-by-turn navigation, including making driving directions cognizant of traffic conditions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Uber, digital mapping technology is responsible for “a lot of the functionality” that keeps the company running efficiently. “With the acquisition of deCarta, we will continue to fine tune products and services that rely on maps – including UberPOOL and the way we compute ETAs – and make the Uber experience even better for our users,” said Uber in an emailed statement.

Related: Check Your Rearview, Google. Uber Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars, Too.

Currently, Uber runs with Google Maps technology -- which makes sense, since Google Ventures is an Uber investor.

But Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick might be getting a wee-bit competitive with the formative Silicon Valley search giant. Scooping up the talent and technology that deCarta has could put Uber in a position to rely less on Google -- which may be a wise move since Google and Uber appear to be stepping on each other’s toes. Uber is working on building its own driverless cars, an Everest Google has long been sweating to summit. And a recent exclusive from Bloomberg said that Google is working on its own Uber-ish transportation app.

Related: Lyft CMO: Uber Is the Wal-Mart of Transportation. We Aren't.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber

Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

Uber

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests