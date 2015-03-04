My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Instagram

Instagram Rolls Out New 'Carousel' Ads

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Instagram Rolls Out New 'Carousel' Ads
Image credit: Instagram via Vimeo
Instagram Carousel Ads
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Instagram will let brand marketers showcase more images on its photo-sharing smartphone app, the Facebook-owned service’s latest move to expand its money-making advertising features.

The new “carousel ads” feature will let brands post multiple images, which users can scroll through by swiping their finger across the phone’s screen.

The idea, according to a post on Instagram’s official blog on Wednesday, is to match the multi-page ad campaigns found in print magazines. An automobile company, for example, could highlight different features of a new car and include a link to a website with more product information.

The carousel ads feature will initially be available in the United States to a limited set of advertising partners, Instagram said.

Instagram, which Facebook Inc acquired in 2012 for $1 billion, has 300 million monthly users.

The new ad service marks the latest step in Instagram’s effort to position its mobile service as an online marketing channel. Instagram introduced photo ads in late 2013 and rolled out video ads last year.

Company executives have stressed that ads will be incorporated at a measured pace, with Instagram’s main focus on boosting users.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Dan Grebler)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Ecommerce Feature, 'Checkout'

Instagram

Instagram Will Support Fundraisers Using Story Stickers

Instagram

Increase Your Instagram Engagement Quickly with This $39 Automation Tool