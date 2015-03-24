My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

Get to Know Your Customer and Make Social Shares Matter

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get to Know Your Customer and Make Social Shares Matter
Image credit: SplitShire
Guest Writer
Head of Strategy for NewsCred
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Consumers are bombarded with more than 5,000 messages a day. Ninety percent of email and 44 percent of direct mail goes unopened, and only 0.01 percent of banner ads are clicked on.

People don't want to be told to engage, when to engage, and how. Rather, they want to discover and share on their own time, in their own unique way. Only when a consumer falls in love with something does it get a share or a like.

According to a 2014 New York Times Customer Insight Group study, 68 percent of people share content to give others a better sense of who they are and what they care about. There’s a reason that social media is now studied in the anthropology and sociology fields as fundamental to our sense of self and our relationships with one another. Just look at #FOMO or #instajealous.

As this correlation between customer identity and sharing gets even tighter, it behooves marketers to pay attention to the action at its core -- the share.

Related: 3 Great Ways to Create an Emotional Bond with Customers

Get outside of your current customer base

I’m not talking about social media analytics -- those platforms are the wave of the past. But when 90 percent of brand-related shares are driven by only 30 percent of customers, you know they’re not giving you an honest representation of your audience.

Map the content

Shares pay when you can use them to map the buyer’s journey. About 70 percent of the buyer’s journey happens before a potential customer ever contacts sales. But with personal identity and sharing so tethered, it’s becoming more true that the content journey (what is shared) mirrors the buyer’s journey.

If you can see the content trail, you can gain insight into the individual’s motivations, interests, concerns, online patterns and more. You can see areas in which your competition is thriving or where you might be lacking, and then you can pick up the pace.

Tailor your efforts

With a map of an individual’s unique content journey, you’re suddenly able to talk with your customers about what they care about -- not at them with random messages. Knowing the content journey means you actually know what will be helpful to that single individual -- perhaps before they know themselves.

Related: How to Build a Website That Keeps Visitors Hooked

Personalization at scale sounds daunting when you’re looking at a global population of 7B+ but when you know, based on sharing, who is truly influential to your brand, you can focus your efforts more keenly, leading to greater impact.

Invest smarter

Knowing the consumers who are influential to your brand as individuals allows you to make better marketing investments across your organization. You can execute this successfully by building -- and buying -- custom or look-alike audiences against a more focused profile or sending out direct mail to people who love to Instagram their swag.

For sales it can mean smarter social selling or better upselling when you know what people are looking for before they tell you. For customer support, it can mean nipping a problem in the bud before it flares out of control or realizing you’re dealing with a hothead before you’re the target of their rage. All of those efforts equal time better spent. 

Shares can pay -- big time. They just have to be looked at in a way that's different than how we've been doing it all along. Shares aren't necessarily the goal but the means to an end: understanding your customer.

Marketing analytics is fundamentally changing right now. Shares don’t matter with respect to the vanity metrics that marketers put stock into today. The uniques, page views and engaged time you’re tracking aren’t going to move the needle.

Shares pay when they allow you to know your individual customers and prospects and get ahead of their changing behavior and needs -- before the change occurs.

Related: How to Remain Customer First in the Digital Age

 

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

Use This Simple Technique for a 25 Percent Conversion Rate Boost for Your Facebook and Instagram Campaigns

Social Media

7 Symptoms of Poor Social Media Hygiene

Social Media

3 Proven Methods Brands Like Glossier Use to Grow Their Social Media Impact