Project Grow

Learning to Say 'Yes' May Be the Best Decision You Make for Your Startup

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Author and CEO of Solamar
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a business owner, I’ve read myriad articles on how to have a good work/life balance. Often, they push saying “no” -- to people or situations or events in order to create boundaries.

While this is important to have as you develop and grow your business, just as important as those "nadas" are the times you'll need to say "yes" -- "yes" to late nights and early mornings; "yes" to eating fast food on the go; "yes" to skipping your workouts so that you can come home and work some more.

The essence of 'yes'

For anyone who's started their own business from the ground up, "yes" is a word that holds a lot of power and meaning. Think about the first time a client said "yes" to hiring you. Or when the bank finally said "yes" to giving you a loan.

When I first started my business, I had to say "yes" to every opportunity that presented itself -- each time was a foot in the door. Some of those chances worked out; others didn’t -- but it was a growing process that taught me a lot.

It’s a humbling experience, realizing that not everyone will see your vision instantly. Sometimes that means you have to jump through a few hoops to make an impact.

The word "yes" doesn’t mean you're a welcome mat -- it tells the universe that you're open for growth and challenge and the future. 

The 'yes' payoff

Saying "yes" is hard, particularly when you’ve got bags under your eyes from lack of sleep or when the lady at the Wendy’s drive-thru starts to remember your name. But, when you say "yes" to the jobs you don’t want to do, you’re moving yourself closer to those jobs you do want to do.

In any line of work, experience is everything. We all have certain niches that we gravitate toward, a certain amount of money we want to have in the bank each month, and of course, there's something to be said about wanting to create a name for yourself and leaving your mark on the world.

You can't have any of this without experience.

Experience is the thing that sharpens us and makes us stronger, smarter and more efficient at our jobs. This is the payoff to saying "yes." And then we can move on to say, “I’ve done this before,” which is the key to building confidence in yourself and your work.  

Saying 'yes' to yourself

Starting your own business is not for the faint of heart. It takes a lot of hard work and perseverance to get to a place where you begin to feel comfortable.

But it’s the best and most rewarding decision I’ve ever made in my life -- and I think all the business owners out there are nodding their heads "yes" in agreement. It’s incredible to see how someone’s life is transformed when they say "yes" to themselves.

Say "yes." It opens doors, changes your world and propells you into the future.

