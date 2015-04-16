My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Minimum Wage

Burger King Founder Predicts Wage Hike Would End the 'Dollar Menu' Era

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Burger King Founder Predicts Wage Hike Would End the 'Dollar Menu' Era
Image credit: 360b | Shutterstock.com
Reporter
2 min read

Will increasing employee pay mean the end of the dollar menu? This fast-food founder thinks so.

Burger King co-founder David Edgerton told TIME magazine if fast-food workers and activists succeed in raising the minimum wage to $15, the industry is going to undergo some serious changes.

"You’re not going to get these dollar hamburgers anymore that both Burger King and McDonald’s had," Edgerton, who is today 87 years old and no longer affiliated with the fast-food giant, told TIME. "I see a lot of $10 hamburgers arriving on the scene." 

Edgerton believes that inexpensive, "quick and dirty" fast-food joints will fade away as labor costs grow, forcing food prices to increase. If he was still leading Burger King, he says that he would try to "educate" employees on the big picture of running a fast-food franchise. According to Edgerton, most workers believe that executives are "making all kind of money" to the employees' detriment – something he says is not true.

Related: McDonald's Is Raising Employees' Wages, But Only at Corporate Locations

Still, employees and activists argue that a wage hike is necessary, pointing to facts such as that about 20 percent of all restaurant workers live in poverty and that, as a group, fast-food workers receive more than $9 billion per year in welfare. Wednesday kicked off the latest round of "Fight for $15" protests, with workers in more than 200 cities joining marches or protests.

While the national minimum wage is still $7.25, the fast-food industry is already looking toward swapping out the dollar menu with more expensive and higher-quality offerings. For example, McDonald's launched Sirloin Burgers, priced at around $5, earlier in April and has been rolling out the premium burger 'Create Your Taste' customizable platform. Meanwhile, chains with higher food prices built into their business model such as Shake Shack and Chipotle, are flying high. One way or another, it looks like the dollar menu burger is going to have to adapt or perish. 

Related: This Entrepreneur Just Announced $70,000 Minimum Salaries for His Entire 120-Person Team

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

How to Set Salaries

Beauty Businesses

Hire the Right Employees to Staff Your Salon and Spa

Growth Strategies

Guidelines on Overtime, Holiday Pay and Paid Days Off