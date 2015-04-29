My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Obituaries

Weight Watchers Founder, Who Turned Her Personal Struggle Into an Empire, Dies at 91

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Weight Watchers Founder, Who Turned Her Personal Struggle Into an Empire, Dies at 91
Image credit: Amazon
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Ninety-one-year-old Jean Nidetch, who spun her personal weight loss journey into the multimillion-dollar Weight Watchers empire, died today in Parkland, Fla.

Having struggled with her weight all her life, Nidetch began attending classes at a New York obesity clinic not far from her native Queens. Weighing in at 214 pounds in her late 30s, Nidetch felt the experience left something to be desired, according to the AP. So she invited some friends over to her apartment to discuss their dietary struggles.

As the weekly meetings grew to comprise dozens of attendees and Nidetch reached her goal weight of 142 pounds the following year, she was eventually persuaded by friends to incorporate Weight Watchers in 1963.

Related: The Model for Norman Rockwell's Iconic 'Rosie the Riveter' Painting Has Died

Today, the company offers meetings (in-person at thousands of franchised locations as well as online) that promote weight loss via a proprietary points system limiting calorie consumption. Weight Watchers, which went public in 1968 and was purchased by Heinz a decade years later for $71 million, also sells packaged foods, exercise equipment, DVDs and cookbooks.

After its sale, Nidetch remained the company’s face, having appeared at a massive 10th anniversary celebration at Madison Square Garden hosted by Bob Hope, and also guesting on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Even in her old age, Nidetch never gained back the weight that had turned her into a multimillionaire -- though it is unclear what exactly happened to the millions she’d made. After retiring to a modest senior community, where she began reincorporating Coca-Cola and Klondike bars back into her diet, Nidetch inexplicably wrote in a 2009 autobiography, “I’m not a millionaire anymore.” 

Related: The Woman Who Designed the 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' Sign Has Died

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pop Culture

8 Inspiring Quotes From Legendary Singer Aretha Franklin

Small Business Heroes

Remembering Innovator and Designer Kate Spade in Her Own Words

Ready For Anything

4 Entrepreneurial Takeaways From America's Playboy