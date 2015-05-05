My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Sheryl Sandberg's Husband Dave Goldberg Died After Hotel Gym Accident

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sheryl Sandberg's Husband Dave Goldberg Died After Hotel Gym Accident
Image credit: Reuters | Rick Wilking
Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Facebook, arrives with her husband David Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey, for the first day of the Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

SurveyMonkey Chief Executive Dave Goldberg died Friday from a head injury while exercising at a resort in Mexico, the local prosecutor's office said Monday. Goldberg, the husband of Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, fell off a treadmill at a private villa in Punta Mita and hit his head, the prosecutor's spokesman said.

Goldberg's brother found him on the floor of the villa gym showing signs of life, the spokesman said. Goldberg was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The spokesman said that Sandberg was on vacation with Goldberg and went to the hospital. Facebook declined to comment on behalf of Sandberg.

No criminal investigation is planned as there were no signs of violence, the spokesman said.

He said the accident happened at the Palmasola at the Four Seasons Resort, a private 9-bedroom beach front villa, which gives guests access to the facilities of the Four Seasons. Punta Mita is located near the Mexican west coast vacation town of Puerto Vallarta.

Goldberg's brother announced his death on Saturday morning via a Facebook post, and SurveyMonkey also put out a short statement.

One of Silicon Valley's most admired entrepreneurs, Goldberg was known for his low-key demeanor and the grace and good humor with which he handled being married to one of the nation's most recognizable executives.

Under his leadership, privately held poll-taking company SurveyMonkey grew into a $2 billion business.

A memorial service for Goldberg will be held on Tuesday at Stanford University, according to friends of the family.

(Additional reporting by Simon Gardner and Michelle Conlin; Editing by Peter Henderson, Richard Chang, Bernard Orr)

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Bill Gates Says Startup Founders Should Not Take Weekends or Vacations in the Early Days of Building a Company

She Left Wall Street to Build Her Own Cannabis Empire

Entrepreneurs

Why Being Generous is Critical to Your Business Success