My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

Looks Like Microsoft Might Consider a Bid for Salesforce.com

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Looks Like Microsoft Might Consider a Bid for Salesforce.com
Image credit: Anna Kuperberg
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Shares of Salesforce were briefly halted because of volatility Tuesday afternoon following rumors that Microsoft is considering a bid for the cloud software giant.

Microsoft is evaluating an acquisition offer for Salesforce after another unidentified suitor approached the San Francisco-based company, according to Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources. Salesforce, led by CEO Marc Benioff, held talks with the unnamed potential buyer as recently as last month and is now working with a pair of investment banks to decide how it will respond to any overtures, the report said.

Salesforce’s stock is up more than 8% since last week, when Bloomberg first reported that the company was in the process of responding to a takeover bid. Founded in 1999, Salesforce has a market value of roughly $48 billion.

As Fortune noted last week, Microsoft would seem to be one of the most likely candidates to buy Salesforce considering CEO Satya Nadella has identified the growth of Microsoft’s cloud business as a key component in his turnaround plan for the company. Microsoft is also one of the few potential bidders with plenty of cash on hand to afford Salesforce, and Benioff has been complimentary of Nadella in the past.

Both Salesforce and Microsoft declined to comment to Fortune about any acquisition bids.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Acquisitions

Refrigerated Protein Bar Company Perfect Snacks Acquired by a Multibillion-Dollar Food Giant

Acquisitions

The NYC Bagel Shop That Blew Up Thanks to 'Shark Tank' Just Got Acquired for $34 Million

Acquisitions

Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition