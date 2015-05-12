My Queue

Marketing

IKEA Is Opening a Pop-Up Café That Serves Breakfast in Bed

IKEA Is Opening a Pop-Up Café That Serves Breakfast in Bed
Image credit: IKEA UK | Facebook
Breakfast in bed isn't just for homebodies anymore.

Swedish furniture company IKEA is opening a pop-up café in London that serves diners breakfast in bed from May 18 to 20, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Customers can book a single or double IKEA bed for a 45-minute period from 7 a.m. until noon and order a traditional Swedish breakfast. From noon until 3 p.m., you can still book the beds, but only for naps. Sleep specialists will be available throughout the day.

Booking a bed is free, but it looks like the pop-up café is more of a testing ground meets publicity stunt, as the beds will not be directly for sale at the café.

IKEA is known for its unconventional marketing campaigns. Last year, the furniture company partnered with Airbnb to offer rental opportunities in an IKEA store in Australia.

