Watch Michael Fassbender in the First Steve Jobs Trailer, Iconic Black Turtleneck and All

May 18, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Steve Jobs biopic is here, and while it doesn't reveal much plot-wise, stylistically it seems we're in for heavy doses of intensity and drama.

The trailer also serves as helpful confirmation that the movie is indeed happening. The Danny Boyle-directed, Aaron Sorkin penned biopic got off to a shaky start; David Fincher was originally slated to direct, but ultimately walked away from the project, as did Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale, both of whom were in talks to play the Apple co-founder.

Michael Fassbender has stepped in to take the role, joined by a pretty impressive cast that includes Seth Rogen as Steve Wozniak, Kate Winslet as Mac engineer Joanna Hoffman and Jeff Daniels as John Sculley.

Judging from the trailer, the biopic is going to be a moody, broody serious affair. We get a glimpse of Fassbender on stage in front of an empty theater and, in voiceover, him talking about the introduction of the Mac. "At 9:41, planet's going to shift on its axis line forever. Two most significant events in the twentieth century: Allies win the war and this."

Related:Here's Why Apple Always Sets the Time to 9:41 in Its iPhone and iPad Ads

Watch the trailer below.