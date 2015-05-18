My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Steve Jobs

Watch Michael Fassbender in the First Steve Jobs Trailer, Iconic Black Turtleneck and All

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Watch Michael Fassbender in the First Steve Jobs Trailer, Iconic Black Turtleneck and All
Image credit: ColliderVideos | Youtube
STEVE JOBS Trailer Reveals Michael Fassbender as Apple Innovator.
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Steve Jobs biopic is here, and while it doesn't reveal much plot-wise, stylistically it seems we're in for heavy doses of intensity and drama.

The trailer also serves as helpful confirmation that the movie is indeed happening. The Danny Boyle-directed, Aaron Sorkin penned biopic got off to a shaky start; David Fincher was originally slated to direct, but ultimately walked away from the project, as did Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale, both of whom were in talks to play the Apple co-founder.

Michael Fassbender has stepped in to take the role, joined by a pretty impressive cast that includes Seth Rogen as Steve Wozniak, Kate Winslet as Mac engineer Joanna Hoffman and Jeff Daniels as John Sculley.

Judging from the trailer, the biopic is going to be a moody, broody serious affair. We get a glimpse of Fassbender on stage in front of an empty theater and, in voiceover, him talking about the introduction of the Mac. "At 9:41, planet's going to shift on its axis line forever. Two most significant events in the twentieth century: Allies win the war and this."

Related:Here's Why Apple Always Sets the Time to 9:41 in Its iPhone and iPad Ads

Watch the trailer below.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

What You Can Learn From Steve Jobs About Distorting the Truth to Advance Your Vision

Steve Jobs

An Error-Ridden Job Application Steve Jobs Handwrote in 1973 Sold for 6 Figures at Auction

Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs Shares the Secrets to Successful Team Leadership in This Throwback Video