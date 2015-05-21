Meet Wag, an App to Help You Find a Dog Walker

May 21, 2015 2 min read

Dogs provide unconditional love, comfort, support and fun, but getting home to walk them can be rough.

That’s where Wag comes in. The app allows you to order a dog walker on your smartphone up to 30 minutes before you need your Furry Buddy to go out, which means you get to go to that last-minute rooftop happy hour. Dog walkers can also be scheduled regularly.

The service launches in New York City today with 75 dog walkers throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. It’s already operating in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Image credit: Wag!

The app is designed to give dog owners as much information as possible. Owners can opt to meet their dog walker ahead of time and can also track their dog via the app. They’ll also receive a “report card” with a photo of their dog, a map of the walk, and a “pee-poop” status update.

After the walk, owners can rate their walker and leave a comment on the dog walker’s profile. Wag walkers are background checked, trained and insured.

Each Wag walk costs $20 per half hour per dog and can be ordered either in 30- or 60-minute blocks. An additional dog from the same household is another $5.

Wag has raised almost $2.5 million in seed funding from well-regarded VC firms including Greylock, Freestyle Capital and Crunchfund.