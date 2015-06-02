My Queue

Productivity

How to Transform Your Productivity

How to Transform Your Productivity
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

One of the best parts of my job as host of The School of Greatness is learning from guys like Jay Papasan.

I get to talk, one-on-one, with some of the most brilliant minds in the world on topics that effect my everyday life.

The only thing better than that is being able to share it with all of you.

Jay is a rare guest on the show in that he didn’t contact me first to get an interview for his book.

I actually bought his newest book The One Thing at an airport because it came so highly recommended.

And I am loving everything I’m reading in it.

In our conversation, we confront the myth of work-life balance.

Jay suggests that there is no balance to be had, and if we want to be excellent at work, we need to be out of balance – and then counter-balance in the rest of our lives.

I loved getting to know Jay during this interview and respect him so much for his work and way of being.

Get ready to open your mind to a new way of working and being in Episode 176 with Jay Papasan.

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • The disappearance of the boundary between work and home (with the introduction of technology)
  • Why female entrepreneurs especially struggle with work-life balance
  • Why it’s ok to be out of balance professionally
  • The idea of counter-balance to help you focus on the one thing and stay healthy
  • How multi-tasking saps our productivity
  • Lies About Productivity
  • The idea behind thinking bigger than you ever have
  • The focusing question: What is the one thing I can do such that by doing it everything else will be easier or unnecessary?
  • How to make it easy to say no to distractions
  • Where you are going should inform what you are doing right now
  • How high achievers plan out their next steps (working backwards)
  • Plus much more…

