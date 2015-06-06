A Franchisee Couple Who Wanted to Make 'a Strong Impact' on People's Daily Lives

June 6, 2015 5 min read

Franchise Players is Entrepreneur's Q&A interview column that puts the spotlight on franchisees. If you're a franchisee with advice and tips to share, email ktaylor@entrepreneur.com.

All About People, a full-service staffing and recruiting firm headquartered in Phoenix, is proud of its high offer acceptance rate: 98 percent of job offers extended to candidates get accepted. It was the kind of solid track record that Denver residents Meghan and Court Fable -- whose backgrounds are in sales and marketing -- sought when they bought their franchise in 2014. They also wanted a business with the potential to change someone's life for the better. They say they found it with All About People.





Names: Meghan and Court Fable

Franchise owned: All About People, at the Denver Tech Center, in Colorado.

How long have you owned a franchise?

We purchased the first All About People franchise, in September 2014.

Related: The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year

Why franchising?

Franchising allowed us to build off a solid brand with enormous potential and support while still being business owners. We were able to take a successful “recipe” and introduce it to a new market.

What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?

We have worked in many fields to gain the skill set and strong base to complement this venture. Our backgrounds are primarily in sales and marketing. In addition, we are both Colorado natives, so choosing Denver Tech Center as our territory was an easy decision. We have strong family roots in Colorado and welcomed the opportunity to be a part of the business community in the Mile High City.

Why did you choose this particular franchise?

This is a company that we have watched grow and flourish for many years; we are blessed to be friends with the founders. The stars aligned with the timing of the launch of the franchise portion of their business and our desire to purchase a franchise and become business owners.

All About People is a franchise that allows us to make a strong impact on people’s daily lives; the name is no coincidence. We wanted to focus our energies on a company that operates from a place of passion and compassion. At All About People, our goal is to help our clients find the best candidate possible for their needs. In the process, we help career seekers power up their lives and their success by helping them secure their dream jobs.

When you find that right match, you have that feeling of truly changing someone's life; it's what makes this franchise opportunity the best, bar none.

How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?

The initial investment was about $200,000 in the first year. Our estimated range of the major expenses here included the first six months' real property rental expenses, $15,000 to $20,000; equipment and supplies, $2,500 to $5,000; insurance and utility deposits, $3,000 to $6,000; the start-up costs, $26,000; recruiting, $3,500 to $5,050; miscellaneous pre-opening expenses, $3,500 to $7,000; and the additional funds required, $100,000.

Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research?

We did hire our own franchise attorney to review the documents and went to key friends and business leaders in the Phoenix and Denver markets to get their input and advice. We also were very candid with the franchisor, as they were in return to us. It doesn’t make good business sense for either to embark on this costly, life-changing endeavor without being 100 percent certain it is the right move for both parties. A good franchisor doesn’t say yes to every potential franchisee. They do their homework too. The interview process, if you will, should be a two-way street.

Related: Why This Hotel Chain Is No. 1 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List