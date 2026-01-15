McDonald’s CEO Predicts These 3 Food Trends Will Blow Up In 2026
Chris Kempczinski nailed his 2025 predictions. Now he’s forecasting what will shape the food industry this year.
Last year, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski predicted protein, AI and sauces would dominate food trends — and he was spot on. Now he’s sharing his 2026 predictions.
In a video shared on Instagram this week, Kempczinski outlined three trends he expects to gain momentum: fiber-focused offerings, sweet-and-spicy flavor combinations and beverage innovation. “No. 1, fiber is going to be big,” he said. “No. 2, sweet and spicy, together, is going to be a big food trend. And No. 3, you’re going to see a lot of beverage innovation.”
The McDonald’s chief boasted about his 2025 predictions, claiming he “went three-for-three” and that “I do have to do a little bit of a victory lap.” This year’s predictions offer insight into where the fast-food giant may focus menu development and innovation in the coming year.
