McDonald’s CEO Predicts These 3 Food Trends Will Blow Up In 2026

Chris Kempczinski nailed his 2025 predictions. Now he’s forecasting what will shape the food industry this year.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Jan 15, 2026

Last year, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski predicted protein, AI and sauces would dominate food trends — and he was spot on. Now he’s sharing his 2026 predictions.

In a video shared on Instagram this week, Kempczinski outlined three trends he expects to gain momentum: fiber-focused offerings, sweet-and-spicy flavor combinations and beverage innovation. “No. 1, fiber is going to be big,” he said. “No. 2, sweet and spicy, together, is going to be a big food trend. And No. 3, you’re going to see a lot of beverage innovation.”

The McDonald’s chief boasted about his 2025 predictions, claiming he “went three-for-three” and that “I do have to do a little bit of a victory lap.” This year’s predictions offer insight into where the fast-food giant may focus menu development and innovation in the coming year.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host.

