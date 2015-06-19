My Queue

Happiness

Create Powerful Habits That Make You Happy

Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Most of us have strong feelings about habits. We love the ones that help us be better and we hate the ones that hold us back.

But have you ever thought about how habits affect our happiness?

Today’s guest on The School of Greatness has thought a lot about this.

Gretchen Rubin is a hugely successful author and blogger (and former attorney) who researches the best ways to create happy, healthy lifestyles.

In her newest book, she studies how to use your personality strengths and weaknesses to mindfully create habits that work to your advantage.

On a deeper level, she talks about how all of the small daily choices we make add up to our whole lives, and how we can save energy by making good choices a habit.

I loved connecting with and learning from Gretchen in this conversation and can’t wait for you to as well in Episode 187 with Gretchen Rubin.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • The 4 Tendencies of How We Meet Expectations
  • Habits are all about decision-making: behaviors that are on auto-pilot
  • Why life transitions are the best times to make new habits (even when things are crazy)
  • What kind of lifestyles cause unhappiness
  • Plus much more…

