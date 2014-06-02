Startup How-To Guides
Laying the Startup Groundwork
Starting your own business is not just about having a dream. There are real steps to ensure your business a successful start. So what are all of the things you should consider when launching your new brainchild?
- How to Find the Best Location
- How to Find Product Sources
- How--and Why--to Incorporate Your Business
- Starting a Business: The Idea Phase
- Business Structure Basics
- How to Name Your Business
Planning for a Successful Start
The old adage goes: failure to plan is a plan for failure. Your business plan does not need to be complex or convoluted, but it is necessary. If you are having a hard time pulling your plan together, our experts can help.
- Plan Your Plan
- Building a Strategy Pyramid
- Conducting a Market Analysis for Your Business Plan
- An Introduction to Business Plans
- Do You Really Need a Business Plan?
- Use Your Leadership Style to Make Your Best Business Plan Yet
Raising Capital
You've got the idea and you've got a plan. But you can't start a business without a little cold hard cash. If you have it, you can always invest your own funds, but if you're like most, you'll need a little help.
- How to Attract VC Investors
- Closing a Startup Financing Deal
- SBA Loans for Your Startup
- How to Value Your Startup
- Be Realistic About Startup Financing
- 3 Honest Ways to Raise Startup Money
Establishing Your Image
You may have a great idea, product or superior service, but have you thought about what image your startup will take on? Often the difference between success and failure is creating a brand that consumers will recognize.
- The ABCs of Business Cards
- How to Create a Marketing Plan
- Developing a PR Plan
- How to Create a Logo
- Logo Design Basics
- Creating a Great Business Card
Finding Customers
Without customers, it doesn't matter how great your product is, how well you branded you are, or how well funded your start-up is. Learn how to get your product to market, target your audience and build a customer base.
- Taking Customers With You
- 21 Ways to Bring in the Business
- Taking Your New Product to Market
- Landing Your First Customers
- Find New Customers Fast
- How to Reach Your Target Audience