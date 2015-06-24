Restaurants

This Restaurant Will Give You $10,000 in Gift Cards If You Name Your Baby 'Quinoa'

How much money would it take for you to name you baby after a superfood?

On Tuesday, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse announced that the first parents in America to name their child 'Quinoa' will be rewarded with $10,000 worth of gift cards at the restaurant chain. The baby needs to be born between now and Labor Day, and parents have until Oct. 21 to submit the birth certificate as proof.

"We are so excited to introduce these amazing new Quinoa Bowls that we wanted to do something big, maybe even a little crazy," Kevin Mayer, chief marketing officer at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, said in a statement.

The company says there is not a single person named Quinoa in the U.S. right now.

For those who are not expecting to give birth in the near future, never fear. The casual dining chain is also handing out $10 off $35 coupons until July 6 to Twitter users who change their first name on their account to "Quinoa." BJ's Restaurant has 163 restaurants in 20 states.

While naming your baby after a trendy grain in exchange for restaurant gift cards may seem absurd, it isn't completely uncharted territory. A baby born on 11/11/11, the release date of video game Skyrim, reportedly won his parents free games from video game company Bethesda for the rest of their lives when they named him Dovahkiin.

