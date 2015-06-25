My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

IPO

Match, Tinder to Go Public

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Match, Tinder to Go Public
Image credit: Match | Instagram
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

IAC/InterActiveCorp is planning an initial public offering for The Match Group, the dating conglomerate behind popular sites such as Match.com, OkCupid, and Tinder.

IAC expects The Match Group to issue less than 20% of its common stock in the IPO, with IAC’s remaining stake in The Match Group represented by both high- and low-vote common shares.

“The Match Group is poised for substantial growth in the coming years,” said Greg Blatt, chairman of The Match Group, in a statement Thursday. The IPO is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Match Group’s portfolio of dating sites, made up of 40 brands around the world, generated revenues of more than $780 million and profits of more than $260 million in 2013. The success of these sites has clearly prompted IAC to move towards an IPO, and the market has responded in kind: Shares of IAC rose more than 5% in premarket trading Thursday following the news of the planned stock offering, reported CNBC.

The company also announced that Joey Levin, formerly CEO of its search & applications business, has been named CEO of IAC and has joined its board of directors.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

IPO

To Be IPO Ready, You Need to Prepare for These 5 Potential Pitfalls

IPO

Even If You Don't Plan to IPO, You Should Run Your Business Like a Public Company

IPO

An IPO Isn't Just a Way to Raise Money -- It Shows a Company Is Mature and Deserving of Trust