My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Copyrights

Artist Sues Starbucks for $750,000 for Allegedly Stealing Her Designs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

This artist claims Starbucks copied her work to sell mini Frappuccinos.

Mural painter Maya Hayuk is suing Starbucks for $750,000 for copyright penalties and cash damages after the coffee company allegedly knocked off her work, reports the New York Post.

Hayuk says she turned down a project with Starbucks shortly after 72andSunny, the company's ad agency, reached out to her last October. However, when she saw Starbucks' mini Frappuccino campaign, launched in May, she was struck by elements that were similar to paintings that had attracted Starbucks' interest.

Related: Art or Theft? Famous Artist Sells Instagram Shots for $100,000.

Hayuk's paintings and murals utilize vivid colors, often arranged in abstract geometric patterns. Starbucks' recent mini Frappuccino cup design features bright, radiating colors, in tones that Hayuk says mirror shades she used in a series of five paintings.

"We are aware a complaint has been filed, and we are investigating the allegation," Starbucks spokesperson Jamie Riley told Entrepreneur.  

For creative entrepreneurs, copyright lawsuits can be common. Often, smaller players are forced to deal with larger organizations or even better-known artists who have copied their designs. If you're an entrepreneur in this position, here are some ways to fight back

Related: As Facebook Video Swells, YouTube Creators Cry Foul Over Copyright Infringement

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Copyrights

Increase Your Marketing ROI with Free Content

Copyrights

Oracle, Google Fail to Settle Android Lawsuit Before Retrial

Copyrights

Copyright on 'Happy Birthday' Song Ruled Invalid