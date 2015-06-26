My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Partnerships

For Your Partnership to Succeed, It Needs to Be Balanced

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
For Your Partnership to Succeed, It Needs to Be Balanced
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Venture Investor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I've written about the importance of starting a business with a co-founder to more effectively share in the responsibilities and decision-making -- and I do continue to believe that it’s extremely important to have a co-founder.

With that said, there are certainly a handful of important points that lie within both the business and the partnership that you must address and, most important, address them before they happen so that you don’t find yourself in a situation where your success, and that of your company, is at risk.

Related: 10 Characteristics of Unstoppable Partnerships

The best partnerships come when you’ve found another person that doesn’t share the same capabilities and/or thought processes. To be specific, someone that’s not like you. So in order to get the benefits of a true partnership, you need to have some opposing ideas and differing but complimentary skill sets and although you both need to know and understand what is going in throughout the company, it’s really important that you’re not sharing every decision.

Part of an effective partnership is knowing that you can trust your counterpart to do what’s best and make the right decisions in their day-to-day responsibilities. Of course you need to work together on the larger decisions that affect the direction of your company, but if you’re both overseeing the same things, it’s going to quickly feel like one person is looking over the other’s shoulder. Also, this is completely inefficient.

How do you communicate?

Startups move fast and, as a result, require fast decisions -- that’s what gives new companies a huge advantage against larger and more rigid established competitors. So you’re not going to be able to talk about every single decision -- as covered in the previous point -- but you do need to understand what’s going on throughout the broader context of the company, which comes with communication.

Related: 7 Strategies to Help You Pick, Then Develop, the Perfect Partner

Make sure that you set up a specific date and time for a weekly meeting, whether at the beginning or end of the week -- or maybe both -- and use the opportunity to discuss the greater decisions that were or need to be made so you can both add in from your differing view points or areas of expertise to come to the best decisions for your company.

You absolutely must set expectations.

This point is really one that needs to be established well before a formal partnership is structured -- although I realize that sometimes it’s just not that simple. You and your partner(s) need to have an understanding, in writing, as to who is responsible for what and what the expectations are for your time and responsibilities, as well as any financial commitments.

It’s really easy to just believe that you’re friends and you’ll work anything out and it may be uncomfortable to sit and hammer out expectations, but when things get really difficult, everyone’s true colors show and you need to be able to refer to a written agreement to hold others accountable.

Related: How to Survive Losing Your Star Employee or Partner

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Partnerships

Why Did the Guy Who Got $750K for Catching Barry Bonds' Home Run Ball Give Half to His Friend?

Partnerships

How to Work Successfully with Your Most Important Partner

How the Female Co-founders of Of a Kind Strengthened Their Partnership and Learned the Value of a Good Fight