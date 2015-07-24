Movies

Emojis Are Coming to a Theater Near You

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Emojis Are Coming to a Theater Near You
Image credit: Pixabay
Emojis
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The success of last year’s Lego Movie might have filmmakers thinking that “everything is awesome” when it comes to script ideas, but Sony’s new project has us like:

Sony Pictures Animation outbid other studios for the rights to a movie pitch about emojis -- the pictorial emotions and objects used in texts and social media posts that people either love or hate. 

The deal cost the studio nearly $1 million. The film will be helmed by Kung Fu Panda director Anthony Leondis, who will also co-write the script with Eric Siegel, who produced TBS's new show Men at Work and who has acted in movies including 2002's Gilda Radner: It's Always Something. The studio chief told Kristine Belson, SPA’s president, to be aggressive in securing the script, according to Deadline. Michelle Raimo Kouyate will produce the movie.

Related: Watch Michael Fassbender in the First Steve Jobs Trailer, Iconic Black Turtleneck and All

The lack of property rights for emojis, along with their global popularity, could make the film a smart buy for the studio, but the storyline for the flick is still unknown. The success of other circular yellow characters -- the minions that first appeared as sidekicks in Despicable Me and were promoted to the main characters of their namesake movie, released earlier this month -- might be a marketing draw, Vulture speculates.

Doubling down on pop-culture touchstones, Sony is also releasing Pixels today. Pixels, directed by Chris Columbus and starring Adam Sandler, is an animated and live-action movie about aliens who attack Earth in the form of videogame characters like Pac Man.

Related: 5 Golden Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 'Entourage'

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Movies

10 Entertaining Business Documentaries Entrepreneurs Can Learn From

Movies

13 Must-Watch Movies for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' Pre-Sales Are Crashing Movie Ticket Sites