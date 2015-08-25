Responsiveness

Don't Mistake Lack of Response for Lack of Respect

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Don't Mistake Lack of Response for Lack of Respect
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Women's Empowerment Expert, Serial Entrepreneur, Founder of SHE Summit Global Conference (Oct 6-7 in NYC - SHESummit.com)
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How many of you get secretly upset when someone does not email you back? Does it make you feel small or insignificant ("I must not be important enough.")… or defensive/judgmental ("Who taught them social etiquette?")? Then you have a reality check and wonder, since when did I start basing my worth on email responses or how many “likes” my Facebook post got or retweets on Twitter or connections I have on LinkedIn? I am exaggerating to make a point, but not by much.

I believe the backlash to having so much accessibility to one another through social media, email, text messaging, etc., is that people crave more human interaction than ever and are therefore more sensitive to lack of response.

In essence, the cool technologies that make it more convenient for us to connect and get to know each other are what actually make us more lonely and even judgmental -- judgmental because when we get no response, we may make assumptions to feel better about this lack of validation. This actually creates more distance when individuals want to be forming stronger, more supportive ties.

Related: 3 Steps to Empower Yourself Through Transitions

So for those of you who do more of the “outreaching,” my advice is don’t take it personally and keep following up. People get busy and overwhelmed, and though you have invested energy to make a connection, you have no idea how much is on the receiver’s plate and what their style of communication is. Timing is also key, so don’t let it be a big deal if you have to follow up a few days or weeks later.

Most important, be considerate in your outreach to make it easy for the other person to respond. Mention how you can provide value, details of an opportunity or available times to chat, anything to save the recipient’s time or incentivize them to reply quicker. Just don’t make it an essay as that screams, “File in read-later folder!”

For those of you on the other side who get contacted too much (Hello, marketing decision-makers, high-level execs), Sheryl Sandberg shared an experience that really stuck with me: As someone who prefers to send thoughtful emails, she said, “Over time I realized it was better to respond quickly with two sentences rather than wait two months to send two paragraphs.”

So the advice here is a quick response is better than no (or very delayed) response.

Related: 4 Passionate Tips for Growing a Successful Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Responsiveness

Don't Mistake Lack of Response for Lack of Respect

Leadership Development

How Businesses Need to Change Their Leadership Style in a Tumultuous World

Email

The Hidden Costs of Ignoring Email