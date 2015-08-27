How Cross Channel Efforts are Evolving (Infographic)
1 min read
In survey of nearly 1,000 ecommerce professionals, Oracle Marketing Cloud and Econsultancy found more and more marketers are prioritizing orchestrating efforts across channels. Still, less than half surveyed understand their customers’ journeys or have measured the impact of integrated efforts. Take a look at this infographic of the survey’s findings to understand how understanding of cross channel marketing is evolving.
