Cross Channel Marketing

How Cross Channel Efforts are Evolving (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Cross Channel Efforts are Evolving (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

In survey of nearly 1,000 ecommerce professionals, Oracle Marketing Cloud and Econsultancy found more and more marketers are prioritizing orchestrating efforts across channels. Still, less than half surveyed understand their customers’ journeys or have measured the impact of integrated efforts. Take a look at this infographic of the survey’s findings to understand how understanding of cross channel marketing is evolving.

Related: Study Reveals Cross Channel Marketing Challenges

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cross Channel Marketing

How Cross Channel Efforts are Evolving (Infographic)

Cross Channel Marketing

Connected Consumers: A Day in the Life (Infographic)

Cross Channel Marketing

Study Reveals Cross Channel Marketing Challenges (Infographic)