6 Steps to Control Your Merchant Reputation on Amazon

October 27, 2015 6 min read

Less than 5 percent of customers who buy through Amazon take the time to leave feedback. For the two million third-party merchants who account for more than 40 percent of all Amazon transactions, this comes as frustrating news.

In an ecommerce world largely focused on price, a quality seller reputation is one of the few opportunities for differentiation. With so few customers willing to leave feedback, however, many sellers get trapped into a race to the bottom and experience ever-dwindling profit margins.

With this in mind, the days of hoping for automatic positive feedback on Amazon are over. To maximize profitability, it’s crucial that you focus on improving one of your most valuable assets: your Amazon Feedback Rating. Doing so will help you win the buy box more often and grow your business.

1. Learn Amazon’s feedback system and rules.

As the world’s most customer-centric brand, Amazon offers very detailed guidelines on how third-party sellers should conduct business. Reputation management is no exception.

While Amazon maintains an exhaustive list of prohibited seller activities, asking for customer feedback is not only allowed -- it’s encouraged by Amazon. The company openly states that "Maintaining a high feedback rating is an important factor in becoming a successful seller on Amazon. Customers often review feedback ratings when determining whether to make a purchase from a seller.”

Amazon goes on to say, “You may request feedback from a buyer. However, you may not offer pay nor any incentive to a buyer for either providing or removing feedback.”

You have been given an open invitation to proactively manage your feedback rating. As long as you play by the rules, feedback management is not only perfectly legitimate, but encouraged.

2. Develop a game plan.

After studying Amazon’s guidelines, you’ve decided to take control of your seller reputation by soliciting feedback. Before sending your first email, develop a plan and stick to it.

Ecommerce professionals have many obligations to meet. Sourcing, inventory management, order fulfillment and accounting are just a few of the priorities already filling your day. Feedback management can easily slip to the bottom of any to-do list. To prevent this from happening, create a recurring calendar reminder with a frequency that you can realistically commit to. Once or twice a week will initially suffice. When prompted, invest time in the process, and don’t be frustrated by low response rates.

You should also develop and test different email language. As any email marketer will tell you, a few subtle changes to your wording can make a big difference in your conversion rate. Try to develop action-focused wording without sounding too aggressive. Remember, you want to ensure customer satisfaction as the first priority.

3. Start soliciting feedback.

Requesting feedback on Amazon is relatively straightforward. When logged into Amazon Seller Central, click Manage Orders and edit the date range as appropriate. Select any order to initiate the Contact Buyer process. You’ll notice that Amazon offers a dropdown menu for the email’s subject line. Select the option for Feedback Request. (If you’re still not sure about soliciting, seeing Feedback Request as a standard option should provide additional peace of mind.)

Next, you’ll want to craft your message. Amazon recommends keeping your email brief and focusing primarily on the customer’s satisfaction. When using Amazon’s Feedback Manager, you’re also allowed to provide customers with instructions for leaving feedback.