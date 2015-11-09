100 Veteran-Friendly Franchises

November 9, 2015 14 min read

This story appears in the November 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

More than 5,600 veterans have become franchisees in the past four years, according to the International Franchise Association. That’s thanks in no small part to the organization’s VetFran program, through which some 650 member companies offer discounts, mentorship and training to veterans seeking to become business owners. The initiative has been a boon to the sector: Franchisors find that vets, with their leadership and teamwork skills and propensity for following a system, make ideal franchisees.

On the following pages, you’ll find our list of the top 100 franchises offering incentives for veterans, listed in order of their ranking in Entrepreneur’s 2015 Franchise 500®. We’ve included details on what each company offers, as well as information on the ways these franchises are honoring veterans and active servicemembers.

This list is not an endorsement of any particular franchise or veterans program. Before investing, read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to knowledgeable franchisees about their experiences.

1. Anytime Fitness

Fitness center

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #2

Startup cost: $62.9K-$417.9K

Franchise fee: $18K-$35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,869/36

Incentive: 20 percent

off franchise fee

anytimefitness.com

2. Subway

Subs, salads

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #3

Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K

Franchise fee: $15K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43,916/0

Incentive: Franchise fee waived if opening on a military/government location; 50 percent off franchise fee if opening on nongovernment location but receiving government financing

subway.com

3. Supercuts

Hair salon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #5

Startup cost: $113.9K-$233.8K

Franchise fee: $29.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,393/1,093

Incentive: $2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee

regisfranchise.com

4. 7-Eleven

Convenience store

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #10

Startup cost: $37.6K-$1.1M

Franchise fee: $10K-$1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55,944/495

Incentive: 10 to 20 percent off franchise fee; special financing

franchise.7-eleven.com

5. Dunkin’ Donuts

Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #11

Startup cost: $217.3K-$1.6M

Franchise fee: $40K-$90K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,460/0

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee for first five traditional restaurants

dunkinfranchising.com

6. Jan-Pro Franchising International

Commercial cleaning

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #12

Startup cost: $3.9K-$51.6K

Franchise fee: $2.5K-$44K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,849/0

Incentive: Up to 20

percent off franchise fee

jan-pro.com

7. Hardee’s

Burgers, chicken, biscuits

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #17

Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.9M

Franchise fee: $25K-$35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,894/192

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

ckefranchise.com

8. The UPS Store

Postal, business and communications services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #21

Startup cost: $167.8K-$353.6K

Franchise fee: $29.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,862/0

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee; 50 percent off initial application fee

theupsstore.com

9. Cruise Planners

Travel agency

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #22

Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K

Franchise fee:

$495-$10.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,071/1

Incentive: $1,000 off

franchise fee; $500

marketing credit; free training for second person; three months of website hosting and support

cruiseplannersfranchise.com

10. GNC Franchising

Vitamins and nutrition products

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #23

Startup cost: $190.9K-$321.5K

Franchise fee: $40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,210/3,524

Incentive: 50 percent off first-store franchise fee

gncfranchising.com

11. Snap-on Tools

Professional tools and equipment

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #25

Startup cost: $159.7K-$316.3K

Franchise fee: $7.5K-$15K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,579/225

Incentive: $20,000 off startup inventory

snapon.com

12. Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #26

Startup cost: $10.9K-$35.8K

Franchise fee: $9.6K-$35.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,109/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

vanguardcleaning.com

13. Liberty Tax Service

Tax preparation, electronic filing

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #28

Startup cost: $58.7K-$71.9K

Franchise fee: $40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,882/181

Incentive: 20 percent

off franchise fee; special financing

libertytaxfranchise.com

14. Papa John’s International

Pizza

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #30

Startup cost: $129.9K-$844.2K

Franchise fee: to $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,993/740

Incentive: Franchise fee waived; free set of ovens; reduced royalty for four years; $3,000 food-purchase credit

papajohns.com

15. ServiceMaster Clean

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #31

Startup cost: $69.6K-$261.7K

Franchise fee: $31.9K-$67K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,021/10

Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee

servicemasterfranchise.com

16. Papa Murphy’s

Take-and-bake pizza

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #32

Startup cost: $264.8K-$446.2K

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,369/119

Incentive: Discounted royalty fee

papamurphys.com

17. Matco Tools

Mechanics’ tools and equipment

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #33

Startup cost: $85.2K-$247.7K

Franchise fee: $5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,598/1

Incentive: $10,000 in inventory

gomatco.com

18. Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

Soft pretzels

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #34

Startup cost: $196.5K-$370.1K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,602/15

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

auntieannes.com

19. Midas International

Auto repair and maintenance

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #35

Startup cost: $184.1K-$430.1K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,232/4

Incentive: Franchise fee waived

midasfranchise.com

20. Sport Clips

Men’s sports-theme hair salon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #36

Startup cost: $168.3K-$326.5K

Franchise fee: $25K-$59.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,373/32

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

sportclipsfranchise.com

21. Great Clips

Hair salon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #37

Startup cost: $122.6K-$233K

Franchise fee: $20K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,694/0

Incentive: $5,000 off first-store franchise fee

greatclipsfranchise.com

22. The Maids

Residential cleaning

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #38

Startup cost: $98.6K-$126K

Franchise fee: $12.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,137/60

Incentive: $4,000 off franchise fee

maids.com

23. Edible Arrangements International

Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #40

Startup cost: $192.7K-$326.4K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,202/4

Incentive: $10,000 off first-store franchise fee

ediblearrangements.com

24. Miracle-Ear

Hearing instruments

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #41

Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,259/6

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

miracle-ear.com

25. Circle K

Convenience stores

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #42

Startup cost: $211.5K-$1.6M

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,201/3,255

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

circlek.com

26. CleanNet USA

Commercial cleaning

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #45

Startup cost: $9.8K-$97.95K

Franchise fee: $6.1K-$83K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,617/14

Incentive: 5 to 10 percent off franchise fee

cleannetusa.com

27. Snap Fitness

24-hour fitness center

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #47

Startup cost: $109.5K-$285.6K

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,316/125

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

snapfitness.com

28. Merry Maids

Residential cleaning

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #48

Startup cost: $60.5K-$185.9K

Franchise fee: $36.5K-$50.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,495/187

Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee

merrymaids.com

29. Carl’s Jr. Restaurants

Burgers

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #49

Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.9M

Franchise fee: $25K-$35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,257/238

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

carlsjrfranchising.com

30. Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #50

Startup cost: $89.2K-$187.1K

Franchise fee: $14.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,009/0

Incentive: Franchise fee waived

budget-blinds-franchise.com

31. Massage Envy Spa

Therapeutic massage and facial services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #51

Startup cost: $413.7K-$960.9K

Franchise fee: $45K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,085/0

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

massageenvy.com

32. Fantastic Sams Hair Salons

Family hair salon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #52

Startup cost: $136.1K-$246.1K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,122/2

Incentive: 25 percent off multi-unit franchise fee

fantasticsamsfranchise.com

33. Meineke Car Care Centers

Auto repair and maintenance

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #53

Startup cost: $200.1K-$466.4K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 973/2

Incentive: 50 percent off royalty fees for first six months

meinekefranchise.com

34. Cold Stone Creamery

Ice cream, sorbet

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #54

Startup cost: $261.1K-$404.5K

Franchise fee: $27K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,224/11

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

kahalamgmt.com

35. Comfort Keepers

Home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #57

Startup cost: $83.1K-$114.4K

Franchise fee: $45K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 747/29

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

comfortkeepersfranchise.com

36. Coverall Health-Based Cleaning System

Commercial cleaning

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #60

Startup cost: $14.5K-$48K

Franchise fee: $11.3K-$37K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,996/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

coverall.com

37. Firehouse Subs

Subs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #61

Startup cost: $128.8K-$1.2M

Franchise fee: $20K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 870/31

Incentive: $2,000 off first-store franchise fee

firehousesubs.com

38. Home Instead Senior Care

Nonmedical senior care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #62

Startup cost: $102.3K-$117.9K

Franchise fee: $48K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,042/2

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

homeinstead.com

39. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #63

Startup cost: $11.3K-$141.5K

Franchise fee: $20.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,564/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

chemdryfranchise.com

40. Cinnabon

Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #65

Startup cost: $180.1K-$387.5K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/1

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

cinnabon.com

41. Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #66

Startup cost: $120K-$196K

Franchise fee: $35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 725/0

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

expressfranchising.com

42. Eye Level Learning Centers

Supplemental education

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #68

Startup cost: $75.6K-$139.1K

Franchise fee: $20K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 573/741

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

myeyelevel.com

43. Wingstop Restaurants

Chicken wings

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #70

Startup cost: $192.3K-$688.4K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 787/19

Incentive: $15,000 off first-store franchise fee

wingstop.com

44. Sign-A-Rama

Signs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #71

Startup cost: $96.6K-$248.5K

Franchise fee: $49.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 961/0

Incentive: 10 to 50 percent off franchise fee

signaramafranchise.com

45. Batteries Plus Bulbs

Batteries, light bulbs, related products

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #72

Startup cost: $215.1K-$389K

Franchise fee: $37.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 614/46

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

batteriesplus.com

46. Choice Hotels International

Hotels

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #74

Startup cost: $88.1K-$13.2M

Franchise fee: $10K-$60K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,372/0

Incentive: Development loans

choicehotelsfranchise.com

47. Mac Tools

Automotive tools and equipment

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #77

Startup cost: $86.2K-$240.3K

Franchise fee: $3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 844/6

Incentive: $10,000 off startup inventory

mactools.com

48. Moe’s Southwest Grill

Southwestern food

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #78

Startup cost: $368.9K-$915.7K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 607/4

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

moes.com

49. Smoothie King

Smoothies, health products

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #79

Startup cost: $181.1K-$422.95K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 702/22

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

smoothiekingfranchise.com

50. Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs

Pizza, subs, bread, wings, salads

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #80

Startup cost: $239.7K-$472K

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/18

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

hungryhowies.com

51. FastSigns International

Signs, graphics

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #81

Startup cost: $164.8K-$299.9K

Franchise fee: $37.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 587/0

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee; 50 percent off first-year royalty and ad royalty fees

fastsigns.com

52. Cellairis Franchise

Cell-phone and wireless-device accessories and repairs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #82

Startup cost: $56.9K-$406.8K

Franchise fee: $7.5K-$30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/32

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

cellairis.com

53. Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #83

Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K

Franchise fee: $4.6K-$32.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,377/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

anagocleaning.com

54. Rita’s Italian Ice

Italian ice, frozen custard

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #84

Startup cost: $140.5K-$414.2K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 597/0

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

ritasice.com

55. Mathnasium Learning Centers

Math tutoring

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #86

Startup cost: $90.8K-$137.6K

Franchise fee: $40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/11

Incentive: 40 percent off franchise fee for active-duty military; 25 percent off franchise fee for veterans three years post discharge

mathnasium.com

56. Kona Ice

Shaved-ice truck

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #87

Startup cost: $114.1K-$129.4K

Franchise fee: $15K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 667/10

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

kona-ice.com

57. Molly Maid

Residential cleaning

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #88

Startup cost: $85.8K-$131.3K

Franchise fee: $14.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 647/0

Incentive: $6,000 off franchise fee

mollymaid.com

58. Proforma

Printing and promotional products

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #89

Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K

Franchise fee: to $29.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 702/0

Incentive: Franchise fee waived; customized marketing kit

onlyproforma.com

59. Weed Man

Lawn care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #91

Startup cost: $68.5K-$85.5K

Franchise fee: $20K-$33.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 563/0

Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee

weedmanfranchise.com

60. Marco’s Franchising

Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #95

Startup cost: $207.8K-$530.8K

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 600/0

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

marcosfranchising.com

61. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System

Mobile locksmith and security services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #96

Startup cost: $100.4K-$135K

Franchise fee: $15.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 511/3

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee; special training program

popalock.com/franchising.php

62. Cartridge World

Ink and toner cartridges, printers, printer services and supplies

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #97

Startup cost: $68.8K-$150.8K

Franchise fee: $50K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,063/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

cartridgeworld.com

63. CertaPro Painters Ltd.

Residential and commercial painting

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #101

Startup cost: $129K-$161.5K

Franchise fee: $52.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 472/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee; preferred in-house financing

ownacertapro.com

64. Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #102

Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K

Franchise fee: $25.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 649/1

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

bricks4kidz.com

65. Goddard Systems

Preschool/educational child care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #105

Startup cost: $704.7K-$880K

Franchise fee: $135K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 428/0

Incentive: $20,000 off franchise fee

goddardschoolfranchise.com

66. Rent-A-Center

Rent-to-own furniture, electronics, computers, appliances

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #106

Startup cost: $355.4K-$582.2K

Franchise fee: $35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/2,764

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

rentacenterfranchising.com

67. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Home inspections

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #109

Startup cost: $33.2K-$42.6K

Franchise fee: $17.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 463/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

pillartopost.com

68. Carvel

Ice cream, ice-cream cakes

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #110

Startup cost: $249.3K-$381.1K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 445/0

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

carvel.com

69. Menchie’s

Self-serve frozen yogurt

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #111

Startup cost: $218.3K-$385.2K

Franchise fee: $40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 495/1

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

menchies.com

70. Home Helpers/Direct Link

Medical/nonmedical personal care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #112

Startup cost: $65.8K-$106K

Franchise fee: $44.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 628/0

Incentive: $2,000 off franchise fee

homehelpershomecare.com

71. Novus Glass

Auto glass repair and replacement

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #113

Startup cost: $46.8K-$229.5K

Franchise fee: $14.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,627/17

Incentive: $3,000 off franchise fee

novusfranchising.com

72. American Leak Detection

Concealed water, gas and sewer leak-detection

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #115

Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K

Franchise fee: $29.5K-$120K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/28

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

americanleakdetection.com

73. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #116

Startup cost: $32.6K-$56.6K

Franchise fee: $19.8K-$39.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 390/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

clubztutoring.com

74. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Family hair salon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #118

Startup cost: $88.5K-$182.1K

Franchise fee: $29.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 394/268

Incentive: $2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee

regisfranchise.com

75. Pita Pit

Pita sandwiches

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #123

Startup cost: $187.5K-$314.98K

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/14

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

pitapitusa.com

76. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care

Transmission repair and car care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #124

Startup cost: $227.4K-$333K

Franchise fee: $39.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 671/0

Incentive: $8,000 off franchise fee

aamcofranchises.com

77. N-Hance

Wood floor and cabinet refinishing

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #125

Startup cost: $24.3K-$131.98K

Franchise fee: $15K-$53.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 380/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise-fee down payment

nhancefranchise.com

78. Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #126

Startup cost: $78.2K-$131.7K

Franchise fee: $47.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 476/1

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

rightathomefranchise.com

79. HomeVestorsof America

Home buying, repair and selling

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #127

Startup cost: $42K-$347.3K

Franchise fee: $16K-$55K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 587/0

Incentive: $1,500 to $5,000 off franchise fee

homevestors.com

80. Del Taco

Mexican/American food

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #136

Startup cost: $847.7K-$1.8M

Franchise fee: $35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 243/304

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee; reduced royalty fee for two years

deltaco.com

Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants2015 Franchise 500 rank: #137Startup cost: $9.3K-$10.3KFranchise fee: $6KTotal franchises/co.-owned: 785/5Incentive: Three-year zero percent financing for second through fifth units

82. Griswold Home Care

Nonmedical home care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #138

Startup cost: $98.5K-$121.2K

Franchise fee: $49.5K-$54.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 208/11

Incentive: 5 percent off first-territory franchise fee

griswoldhomecare.com

83. Schlotzsky’s

Sandwiches, pizza, salads

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #141

Startup cost: $503.8K-$786.98K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/38

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

schlotzskys.com

84. EmbroidMe

Embroidery, screen printing, promotional products

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #143

Startup cost: $93.7K-$246.5K

Franchise fee: $49.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

discoverembroidme.com

85. Great American Cookies

Cookies

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #145

Startup cost: $183.2K-$316.7K

Franchise fee: $35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0

Incentive: 25 percent off first-store franchise fee

greatamericancookies.com

86. Steamatic

Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #146

Startup cost: $112.5K-$168.7K

Franchise fee: $15K-$40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 361/0

Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee

steamatic.com

87. Lawn Doctor

Lawn, tree and shrub care; mosquito and tick control

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #147

Startup cost: $81.5K-$99.99K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 508/0

Incentive: $15,000 off franchise fee

lawndoctorfranchise.com

88. Real Property Management

Property management

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #148

Startup cost: $56.6K-$99.9K

Franchise fee: $20K-$40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 272/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

realpropertymgt.com

89. Wild Birds Unlimited

Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #149

Startup cost: $123.3K-$192.1K

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0

Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee

wbu.com

90. CruiseOne

Travel agency

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #150

Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K

Franchise fee: $495-$9.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,000/0

Incentive: 20 to 40 percent off franchise fee; training fee waived for first veteran/military spouse associate, reduced by 50 percent for additional veteran/military spouse associates

cruiseonefranchise.com

91. Fish Window Cleaning Services

Window cleaning

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #154

Startup cost: $78.2K-$139.7K

Franchise fee: $30.9K-$54.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/1

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

fishwindowcleaning.com

92. U.S. Lawns

Commercial grounds care

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #155

Startup cost: $32.8K-$79.3K

Franchise fee: $22K-$32K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 267/0

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee; special financing

uslawns.com

93. Tutor Doctor

Tutoring

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #156

Startup cost: $62.5K-$100.7K

Franchise fee: $39.7K-$54.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 429/0

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fees of $44,700-plus

tutordoctoropportunity.com

94. Big O Tires

Tires, tire services, auto products

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #158

Startup cost: $258.2K-$1.2M

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/12

Incentive: Franchise fee waived

bigofranchise.com

95. McAlister’s Deli

Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #161

Startup cost: $579K-$1.5M

Franchise fee: $35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/46

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

mcalistersdelifranchise.com

96. Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

Sandwiches

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #162

Startup cost: $195K-$488.8K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 293/4

Incentive: $10,000 off first-store franchise fee

whichwich.com

97. Two Men and a Truck International

Moving services

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #164

Startup cost: $178K-$555.5K

Franchise fee: $50K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/2

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

twomenandatruckfranchising.com

98. BrightStar Care

Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #165

Startup cost: $93.5K-$172.97K

Franchise fee: $50K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/4

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

brightstarfranchise.com

99. The HoneyBaked Ham Co. and Café

Specialty ham and turkey store/cafe

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #166

Startup cost: $281.8K-$436.4K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/234

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

honeybakedfranchise.com

100. Rainbow International Restoration & Cleaning

Indoor cleaning and restoration

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #167

Startup cost: $156.2K-$256.1K

Franchise fee: $28K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 311/0

Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee

rainbowinternationalfranchise.com