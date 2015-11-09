Franchises

100 Veteran-Friendly Franchises

100 Veteran-Friendly Franchises
Image credit: Yasu & Junko/Trunk Archive
Magazine Contributor
14 min read

This story appears in the November 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

More than 5,600 veterans have become franchisees in the past four years, according to the International Franchise Association. That’s thanks in no small part to the organization’s VetFran program, through which some 650 member companies offer discounts, mentorship and training to veterans seeking to become business owners. The initiative has been a boon to the sector: Franchisors find that vets, with their leadership and teamwork skills and propensity for following a system, make ideal franchisees.

On the following pages, you’ll find our list of the top 100 franchises offering incentives for veterans, listed in order of their ranking in Entrepreneur’s 2015 Franchise 500®. We’ve included details on what each company offers, as well as information on the ways these franchises are honoring veterans and active servicemembers.

This list is not an endorsement of any particular franchise or veterans program. Before investing, read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to knowledgeable franchisees about their experiences.

1. Anytime Fitness
Fitness center
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #2
Startup cost: $62.9K-$417.9K
Franchise fee: $18K-$35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,869/36
Incentive: 20 percent
off franchise fee
anytimefitness.com

2. Subway
Subs, salads
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #3
Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K
Franchise fee: $15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43,916/0
Incentive: Franchise fee waived if opening on a military/government location; 50 percent off franchise fee if opening on nongovernment location but receiving government financing
subway.com

3. Supercuts
Hair salon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #5
Startup cost: $113.9K-$233.8K
Franchise fee: $29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,393/1,093
Incentive: $2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee
regisfranchise.com

4. 7-Eleven
Convenience store
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #10
Startup cost: $37.6K-$1.1M
Franchise fee: $10K-$1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55,944/495
Incentive: 10 to 20 percent off franchise fee; special financing
franchise.7-eleven.com

5. Dunkin’ Donuts
Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #11
Startup cost: $217.3K-$1.6M
Franchise fee: $40K-$90K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,460/0
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee for first five traditional restaurants
dunkinfranchising.com

6. Jan-Pro Franchising International
Commercial cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #12
Startup cost: $3.9K-$51.6K
Franchise fee: $2.5K-$44K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,849/0
Incentive: Up to 20
percent off franchise fee
jan-pro.com

7. Hardee’s
Burgers, chicken, biscuits
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #17
Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.9M
Franchise fee: $25K-$35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,894/192
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
ckefranchise.com

8. The UPS Store
Postal, business and communications services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #21
Startup cost: $167.8K-$353.6K
Franchise fee: $29.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,862/0
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee; 50 percent off initial application fee
theupsstore.com

9. Cruise Planners
Travel agency
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #22
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K
Franchise fee:
$495-$10.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,071/1
Incentive: $1,000 off
franchise fee; $500
marketing credit; free training for second person; three months of website hosting and support
cruiseplannersfranchise.com

10. GNC Franchising
Vitamins and nutrition products
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #23
Startup cost: $190.9K-$321.5K
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,210/3,524
Incentive: 50 percent off first-store franchise fee
gncfranchising.com

11. Snap-on Tools
Professional tools and equipment
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #25
Startup cost: $159.7K-$316.3K
Franchise fee: $7.5K-$15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,579/225
Incentive: $20,000 off startup inventory
snapon.com

12. Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #26
Startup cost: $10.9K-$35.8K
Franchise fee: $9.6K-$35.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,109/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
vanguardcleaning.com

13. Liberty Tax Service
Tax preparation, electronic filing
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #28
Startup cost: $58.7K-$71.9K
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,882/181
Incentive: 20 percent
off franchise fee; special financing
libertytaxfranchise.com

14. Papa John’s International
Pizza
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #30
Startup cost: $129.9K-$844.2K
Franchise fee: to $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,993/740
Incentive: Franchise fee waived; free set of ovens; reduced royalty for four years; $3,000 food-purchase credit
papajohns.com

15. ServiceMaster Clean
Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #31
Startup cost: $69.6K-$261.7K
Franchise fee: $31.9K-$67K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,021/10
Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee
servicemasterfranchise.com

16. Papa Murphy’s
Take-and-bake pizza
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #32
Startup cost: $264.8K-$446.2K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,369/119
Incentive: Discounted royalty fee
papamurphys.com

17. Matco Tools
Mechanics’ tools and equipment
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #33
Startup cost: $85.2K-$247.7K
Franchise fee: $5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,598/1
Incentive: $10,000 in inventory
gomatco.com

18. Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
Soft pretzels
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #34
Startup cost: $196.5K-$370.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,602/15
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
auntieannes.com

19. Midas International
Auto repair and maintenance
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #35
Startup cost: $184.1K-$430.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,232/4
Incentive: Franchise fee waived
midasfranchise.com

20. Sport Clips
Men’s sports-theme hair salon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #36
Startup cost: $168.3K-$326.5K
Franchise fee: $25K-$59.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,373/32
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
sportclipsfranchise.com

21. Great Clips
Hair salon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #37
Startup cost: $122.6K-$233K
Franchise fee: $20K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,694/0
Incentive: $5,000 off first-store franchise fee
greatclipsfranchise.com

22. The Maids
Residential cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #38
Startup cost: $98.6K-$126K
Franchise fee: $12.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,137/60
Incentive: $4,000 off franchise fee
maids.com

23. Edible Arrangements International
Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #40
Startup cost: $192.7K-$326.4K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,202/4
Incentive: $10,000 off first-store franchise fee
ediblearrangements.com

24. Miracle-Ear
Hearing instruments
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #41
Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,259/6
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
miracle-ear.com

25. Circle K
Convenience stores
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #42
Startup cost: $211.5K-$1.6M
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,201/3,255
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
circlek.com

26. CleanNet USA
Commercial cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #45
Startup cost: $9.8K-$97.95K
Franchise fee: $6.1K-$83K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,617/14
Incentive: 5 to 10 percent off franchise fee
cleannetusa.com

27. Snap Fitness
24-hour fitness center
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #47
Startup cost: $109.5K-$285.6K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,316/125
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
snapfitness.com

28. Merry Maids
Residential cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #48
Startup cost: $60.5K-$185.9K
Franchise fee: $36.5K-$50.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,495/187
Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee
merrymaids.com

29. Carl’s Jr. Restaurants
Burgers
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #49
Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.9M
Franchise fee: $25K-$35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,257/238
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
carlsjrfranchising.com

30. Budget Blinds
Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #50
Startup cost: $89.2K-$187.1K
Franchise fee: $14.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,009/0
Incentive: Franchise fee waived
budget-blinds-franchise.com

31. Massage Envy Spa
Therapeutic massage and facial services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #51
Startup cost: $413.7K-$960.9K
Franchise fee: $45K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,085/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
massageenvy.com

32. Fantastic Sams Hair Salons
Family hair salon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #52
Startup cost: $136.1K-$246.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,122/2
Incentive: 25 percent off multi-unit franchise fee
fantasticsamsfranchise.com

33. Meineke Car Care Centers
Auto repair and maintenance
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #53
Startup cost: $200.1K-$466.4K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 973/2
Incentive: 50 percent off royalty fees for first six months
meinekefranchise.com

34. Cold Stone Creamery
Ice cream, sorbet
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #54
Startup cost: $261.1K-$404.5K
Franchise fee: $27K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,224/11
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
kahalamgmt.com

35. Comfort Keepers
Home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #57
Startup cost: $83.1K-$114.4K
Franchise fee: $45K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 747/29
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
comfortkeepersfranchise.com

36. Coverall Health-Based Cleaning System
Commercial cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #60
Startup cost: $14.5K-$48K
Franchise fee: $11.3K-$37K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,996/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
coverall.com

37. Firehouse Subs
Subs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #61
Startup cost: $128.8K-$1.2M
Franchise fee: $20K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 870/31
Incentive: $2,000 off first-store franchise fee
firehousesubs.com

38. Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #62
Startup cost: $102.3K-$117.9K
Franchise fee: $48K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,042/2
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
homeinstead.com

39. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #63
Startup cost: $11.3K-$141.5K
Franchise fee: $20.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,564/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
chemdryfranchise.com

40. Cinnabon
Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #65
Startup cost: $180.1K-$387.5K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/1
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
cinnabon.com

41. Express Employment Professionals
Staffing, HR solutions
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #66
Startup cost: $120K-$196K
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 725/0
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
expressfranchising.com

42. Eye Level Learning Centers
Supplemental education
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #68
Startup cost: $75.6K-$139.1K
Franchise fee: $20K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 573/741
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
myeyelevel.com

43. Wingstop Restaurants
Chicken wings
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #70
Startup cost: $192.3K-$688.4K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 787/19
Incentive: $15,000 off first-store franchise fee
wingstop.com

44. Sign-A-Rama
Signs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #71
Startup cost: $96.6K-$248.5K
Franchise fee: $49.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 961/0
Incentive: 10 to 50 percent off franchise fee
signaramafranchise.com

45. Batteries Plus Bulbs
Batteries, light bulbs, related products
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #72
Startup cost: $215.1K-$389K
Franchise fee: $37.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 614/46
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
batteriesplus.com

46. Choice Hotels International
Hotels
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #74
Startup cost: $88.1K-$13.2M
Franchise fee: $10K-$60K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,372/0
Incentive: Development loans
choicehotelsfranchise.com

47. Mac Tools
Automotive tools and equipment
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #77
Startup cost: $86.2K-$240.3K
Franchise fee: $3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 844/6
Incentive: $10,000 off startup inventory
mactools.com

48. Moe’s Southwest Grill
Southwestern food
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #78
Startup cost: $368.9K-$915.7K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 607/4
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
moes.com

49. Smoothie King
Smoothies, health products
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #79
Startup cost: $181.1K-$422.95K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 702/22
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
smoothiekingfranchise.com

50. Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs
Pizza, subs, bread, wings, salads
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #80
Startup cost: $239.7K-$472K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/18
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
hungryhowies.com

51. FastSigns International
Signs, graphics
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #81
Startup cost: $164.8K-$299.9K
Franchise fee: $37.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 587/0
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee; 50 percent off first-year royalty and ad royalty fees
fastsigns.com

52. Cellairis Franchise
Cell-phone and wireless-device accessories and repairs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #82
Startup cost: $56.9K-$406.8K
Franchise fee: $7.5K-$30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/32
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
cellairis.com

53. Anago Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #83
Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K
Franchise fee: $4.6K-$32.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,377/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
anagocleaning.com

54. Rita’s Italian Ice
Italian ice, frozen custard
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #84
Startup cost: $140.5K-$414.2K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 597/0
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
ritasice.com

55. Mathnasium Learning Centers
Math tutoring
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #86
Startup cost: $90.8K-$137.6K
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/11
Incentive: 40 percent off franchise fee for active-duty military; 25 percent off franchise fee for veterans three years post discharge
mathnasium.com

56. Kona Ice
Shaved-ice truck
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #87
Startup cost: $114.1K-$129.4K
Franchise fee: $15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 667/10
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
kona-ice.com

57. Molly Maid
Residential cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #88
Startup cost: $85.8K-$131.3K
Franchise fee: $14.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 647/0
Incentive: $6,000 off franchise fee
mollymaid.com

58. Proforma
Printing and promotional products
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #89
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Franchise fee: to $29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 702/0
Incentive: Franchise fee waived; customized marketing kit
onlyproforma.com

59. Weed Man
Lawn care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #91
Startup cost: $68.5K-$85.5K
Franchise fee: $20K-$33.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 563/0
Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee
weedmanfranchise.com

60. Marco’s Franchising
Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #95
Startup cost: $207.8K-$530.8K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 600/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
marcosfranchising.com

61. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
Mobile locksmith and security services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #96
Startup cost: $100.4K-$135K
Franchise fee: $15.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 511/3
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee; special training program
popalock.com/franchising.php

62. Cartridge World
Ink and toner cartridges, printers, printer services and supplies
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #97
Startup cost: $68.8K-$150.8K
Franchise fee: $50K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,063/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
cartridgeworld.com

63. CertaPro Painters Ltd.
Residential and commercial painting
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #101
Startup cost: $129K-$161.5K
Franchise fee: $52.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 472/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee; preferred in-house financing
ownacertapro.com

64. Bricks 4 Kidz
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #102
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Franchise fee: $25.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 649/1
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
bricks4kidz.com

65. Goddard Systems
Preschool/educational child care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #105
Startup cost: $704.7K-$880K
Franchise fee: $135K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 428/0
Incentive: $20,000 off franchise fee
goddardschoolfranchise.com

66. Rent-A-Center
Rent-to-own furniture, electronics, computers, appliances
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #106
Startup cost: $355.4K-$582.2K
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/2,764
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
rentacenterfranchising.com

67. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Home inspections
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #109
Startup cost: $33.2K-$42.6K
Franchise fee: $17.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 463/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
pillartopost.com

68. Carvel
Ice cream, ice-cream cakes
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #110
Startup cost: $249.3K-$381.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 445/0
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
carvel.com

69. Menchie’s
Self-serve frozen yogurt
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #111
Startup cost: $218.3K-$385.2K
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 495/1
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
menchies.com

70. Home Helpers/Direct Link
Medical/nonmedical personal care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #112
Startup cost: $65.8K-$106K
Franchise fee: $44.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 628/0
Incentive: $2,000 off franchise fee
homehelpershomecare.com

71. Novus Glass
Auto glass repair and replacement
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #113
Startup cost: $46.8K-$229.5K
Franchise fee: $14.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,627/17
Incentive: $3,000 off franchise fee
novusfranchising.com

72. American Leak Detection
Concealed water, gas and sewer leak-detection
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #115
Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K
Franchise fee: $29.5K-$120K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/28
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
americanleakdetection.com

73. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #116
Startup cost: $32.6K-$56.6K
Franchise fee: $19.8K-$39.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 390/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
clubztutoring.com

74. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care
Family hair salon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #118
Startup cost: $88.5K-$182.1K
Franchise fee: $29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 394/268
Incentive: $2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee
regisfranchise.com

75. Pita Pit
Pita sandwiches
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #123
Startup cost: $187.5K-$314.98K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/14
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
pitapitusa.com

76. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
Transmission repair and car care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #124
Startup cost: $227.4K-$333K
Franchise fee: $39.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 671/0
Incentive: $8,000 off franchise fee
aamcofranchises.com

77. N-Hance
Wood floor and cabinet refinishing
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #125
Startup cost: $24.3K-$131.98K
Franchise fee: $15K-$53.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 380/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise-fee down payment
nhancefranchise.com

78. Right at Home
Home care, medical staffing
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #126
Startup cost: $78.2K-$131.7K
Franchise fee: $47.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 476/1
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
rightathomefranchise.com

79. HomeVestorsof America
Home buying, repair and selling
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #127
Startup cost: $42K-$347.3K
Franchise fee: $16K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 587/0
Incentive: $1,500 to $5,000 off franchise fee
homevestors.com

80. Del Taco
Mexican/American food
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #136
Startup cost: $847.7K-$1.8M
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 243/304
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee; reduced royalty fee for two years
deltaco.com

81. Coffee News
Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #137
Startup cost: $9.3K-$10.3K
Franchise fee: $6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 785/5
Incentive: Three-year zero percent financing for second through fifth units
coffeenews.com

 

82. Griswold Home Care
Nonmedical home care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #138
Startup cost: $98.5K-$121.2K
Franchise fee: $49.5K-$54.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 208/11
Incentive: 5 percent off first-territory franchise fee
griswoldhomecare.com

83. Schlotzsky’s
Sandwiches, pizza, salads
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #141
Startup cost: $503.8K-$786.98K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/38
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
schlotzskys.com

84. EmbroidMe
Embroidery, screen printing, promotional products
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #143
Startup cost: $93.7K-$246.5K
Franchise fee: $49.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
discoverembroidme.com

85. Great American Cookies
Cookies
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #145
Startup cost: $183.2K-$316.7K
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0
Incentive: 25 percent off first-store franchise fee
greatamericancookies.com

86. Steamatic
Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #146
Startup cost: $112.5K-$168.7K
Franchise fee: $15K-$40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 361/0
Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee
steamatic.com

87. Lawn Doctor
Lawn, tree and shrub care; mosquito and tick control
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #147
Startup cost: $81.5K-$99.99K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 508/0
Incentive: $15,000 off franchise fee
lawndoctorfranchise.com

88. Real Property Management
Property management
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #148
Startup cost: $56.6K-$99.9K
Franchise fee: $20K-$40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 272/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
realpropertymgt.com

89. Wild Birds Unlimited
Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #149
Startup cost: $123.3K-$192.1K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0
Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee
wbu.com

90. CruiseOne
Travel agency
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #150
Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K
Franchise fee: $495-$9.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,000/0
Incentive: 20 to 40 percent off franchise fee; training fee waived for first veteran/military spouse associate, reduced by 50 percent for additional veteran/military spouse associates
cruiseonefranchise.com

91. Fish Window Cleaning Services
Window cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #154
Startup cost: $78.2K-$139.7K
Franchise fee: $30.9K-$54.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/1
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
fishwindowcleaning.com

92. U.S. Lawns
Commercial grounds care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #155
Startup cost: $32.8K-$79.3K
Franchise fee: $22K-$32K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 267/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee; special financing
uslawns.com

93. Tutor Doctor
Tutoring
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #156
Startup cost: $62.5K-$100.7K
Franchise fee: $39.7K-$54.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 429/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fees of $44,700-plus
tutordoctoropportunity.com

94. Big O Tires
Tires, tire services, auto products
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #158
Startup cost: $258.2K-$1.2M
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/12
Incentive: Franchise fee waived
bigofranchise.com

95. McAlister’s Deli
Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #161
Startup cost: $579K-$1.5M
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/46
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
mcalistersdelifranchise.com

96. Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
Sandwiches
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #162
Startup cost: $195K-$488.8K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 293/4
Incentive: $10,000 off first-store franchise fee
whichwich.com

97. Two Men and a Truck International
Moving services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #164
Startup cost: $178K-$555.5K
Franchise fee: $50K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/2
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
twomenandatruckfranchising.com

98. BrightStar Care
Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #165
Startup cost: $93.5K-$172.97K
Franchise fee: $50K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/4
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
brightstarfranchise.com

99. The HoneyBaked Ham Co. and Café
Specialty ham and turkey store/cafe
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #166
Startup cost: $281.8K-$436.4K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/234
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
honeybakedfranchise.com

100. Rainbow International Restoration & Cleaning
Indoor cleaning and restoration
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #167
Startup cost: $156.2K-$256.1K
Franchise fee: $28K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 311/0
Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee
rainbowinternationalfranchise.com

