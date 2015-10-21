The Key Elements of a Great Blog Design (Infographic)

October 21, 2015 1 min read

Designing a blog can be like putting together a puzzle. You have all these call to actions (CTAs) and different pages you want visitors to see, now you just have to put all the pieces together into one cohesive unit.

Challenges like figuring out the important elements to focus on, how many CTAs should be on a page, and the placement of everything is not easy.

And what should you be optimizing for when designing a blog? Getting people to click on one of your dozen CTAs, optimizing for social sharing, or putting the attention on the content? How do you balance all of this?

To help you out, Neil Patel of Quick Sprout created an infographic that outlines the blueprint of an optimal blog design. If you’re lost with design and need some guidance, this infographic should be of great help.