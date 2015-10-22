Franchise Players

How One Man's Air Force Experience Led to Life as a Hydraulic Hose Franchisee

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How One Man's Air Force Experience Led to Life as a Hydraulic Hose Franchisee
Image credit: Bill Lesswing
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Franchise Players is Entrepreneur's Q&A interview column that puts the spotlight on franchisees. If you're a franchisee with advice and tips to share, email franchiseplayers@entrepreneur.com.

Bill Lesswing was introduced to hydraulic hose repair at the age of 17 while serving in the U.S. Air Force as an aerospace ground equipment mechanic. Following his honorable discharge, Lesswing worked for Delta Airlines, in addition to several other jobs in the mechanical industry. He joined the hydraulic hose franchise PIRTEK in 1999 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is now opening the brand’s first Nashville store. Read on to see why he says franchising is “the best thing out there.”

Name: Bill Lesswing

Franchise owned: PIRTEK in Nashville

Q: How long have you owned a franchise?

I am opening my first franchise location this fall. I have been an employee with PIRTEK since 1999, so the beauty of opening my own store is that I am not just a businessman. I know everything there is to know about PIRTEK. I know all of the positions. So, when I go out and sell, I can sell stories from my experiences.

Related: A Franchisee Who Supports Veterans Beyond the Battlefield

Q: Why franchising?

When you open a franchise, the business is almost like a marriage, because the corporate team takes care of things that I don’t want to or can’t. That gives me the time I need to concentrate on providing the best, most efficient service I can for my customers. I think franchising is the best thing out there.

Q: What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?

I joined the United States Air Force when I was 17-years-old and served for six years. I was an aerospace ground equipment mechanic and spent time in Germany and North Dakota during my service. I always wanted to work for an airline and moved to Dallas to join Delta Airlines after leaving the Air Force. I was unfortunately laid off after three years. I took a service representative job and also worked for City Garage in the Dallas-Fort Worth area before joining PIRTEK in 1999.  

Q: Why did you choose this particular franchise?

I joined PIRTEK in 1999 after reading an ad in the newspaper. The location was the first franchise in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Having done hydraulic repair in the past, I knew what an inconvenient process it was. I liked the way PIRTEK made it efficient.

Q: How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?

PIRTEK is a completely turn-key business opportunity. The franchise includes a 3,000-4,000-square-foot industrial space as well as two to three office spaces and three on-site service vans. The total turn-key start costs generally average between $400,000 and $450,000, though the average owner’s out of pocket cost is usually around $150,000, with the balance offset by financing through things like U.S. Small Business Association loans. The start cost for me is a bit different because of the special circumstance I am in with the corporate team’s partnership to financially to launch the Nashville location.

Related: From the Air Force to a Tea Franchise

Q: Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research?

Most of my research comes from my experience as a PIRTEK employee for over a decade. It is very important to me that when clients use a PIRTEK in Nashville or New York or California, it will be the same experience and product. I am focused on uniformity.

Q: What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?

Site selection is difficult in a popular market like Nashville. When I toured Nashville I know it was a tight real estate market, but the room for growth is there.

Q: What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?

Do your homework, love what you do and ask yourself: do you want to run a business or work in a business? Pick a franchise that has a great customer service department.

Q: What’s next for you and your business?

My goal is to open multiple franchises. I’ve learned that you can’t have enough PIRTEK locations in a city.

Related: How Franchising Helped Me Find Work-Life Balance

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchise Players

This Franchise Is Going to the Dogs, and That's Absolutely Fine

Franchise Players

This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It

Franchise Players

For These Franchisees, 'Care' and 'Assistance' Have Been Personal Priorities for 40 Years